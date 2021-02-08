Have you ever been at a cookout enjoying a cheeseburger and mid-bite, craved a pizza from Domino's as well? If that feeling seems familiar to you, you are in all kinds of good luck.
Domino's now sells a cheeseburger specialty pizza available nationwide.
A large pizza will cost you $11.99 plus tax and a single piece contains 380 calories.
The contents of the pizza wouldn’t surprise you though. A ketchup-mustard sauce, American cheese, beef, onions and tomato are all piled underneath shredded provolone and cheddar cheese.
The novelty of the pizza is obviously not something that can appeal to just anyone. The target demographic of the pizza is likely attendees of a 5-year-old's birthday party and inebriated college students with few other audiences.
Domino's doesn’t have a long history of attention-grabbing limited-time menu items or celebrity partnerships like some franchises. However their new cheeseburger pizza lived up to the expectation.
It was mostly the mustard and ketchup sauce that made the pizza taste cheeseburger-y. The pizza delivered on its promise to taste like a cheeseburger, even if it was not a delicious combination to begin with.
The creativeness behind the pizza was admirable and the execution was spot on, however those two things alone doesn’t mean it tastes good.
The slightly bitter mustard taste was difficult to stomach with three different kinds of cheeses and add ground beef on top of that, you are likely to feel sick after more than one piece.
Although the specialty combo pizza isn’t technically a limited-time menu item, it wouldn’t be surprising if it was taken off the menu within a year.
The successfulness of novelties like these are usually not sustainable. Most customers will try it once, probably not twice.
The promise of a cheeseburger pizza was delivered on, however that was not enough to make the pizza taste good. A fair rating for this pizza is a 5.5/10.
