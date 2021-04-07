Ames, Iowa, is a bustling college town filled with nearly any kind of food you could crave. Whether you’re wanting a greasy burger or a savory bowl of pad thai, the options are limitless. With many restaurants surrounding the popular college bars in the area, they become almost routine stops for students stumbling home after a night out. Four college students shared their favorite meals to get after a night out.
1. Jeff’s Pizza Shop
This local pizza shop is a favorite among students at Iowa State for many reasons. According to Ava Logsdon, a senior in advertising, her go-to order is a single slice of cheese pizza because it fulfills her drunk cravings. Jeff’s also offers full pizzas, a variety of salads and sandwiches and is open late. Single slices are sold for $3, making it affordable and the location hard to beat. Whether you stay in the dorms or are departing from AJ’s Ultra Lounge, Jeff’s Pizza Shop is a short walk.
2. Macubana
Located just steps away from Paddy’s and Sips, Macubana is a convenient stop on the way home from a night out. They are open until 2 a.m. and offer a variety of cheese-based items. From mac and cheese bowls to Cuban sandwiches, their menu is large enough to satisfy any craving. Abbey Holscher’s favorite menu item is the mac and cheese tempura sticks with a side of garlic aioli. Holscher is a sophomore majoring in industrial engineering. Macubana also has its own bar inside, so you can keep the night going while waiting for food.
3. Mr. Burrito
According to Cole Petersen, a junior majoring in management information systems, Mr. Burrito serves his favorite after-party snack. Mr. Burrito is a family-owned Mexican restaurant tucked next to Cafe Beaudelaire on Lincoln Way. Mr. Burrito is open until 2:30 a.m. Thursday-Saturday and sits right on the corner of Welch Ave. Although the dining room is small, you will often find students waiting outside the door to order their burritos, bowls, nachos or tacos.
4. Hungry Boys Food Truck
A bright orange food truck that sits next to Cy’s Roost on Welch Ave., Hungry Boys offers authentic Mexican food for low prices. They are open until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday and serve tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos and Jarritos on the fly. Molly, a student at Iowa State, said her go-to order is steak and chicken tacos with queso and extra salsa verde. If you can’t find the orange truck, chances are you will be able to spot the line forming in front of it after the bars close.
Next time you are looking for a late-night bite to eat, whether you have been drinking or not, be sure to check out these student favorites.
