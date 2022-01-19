It is time to start looking ahead and preparing our closets for spring 2022. Not sure where to start? Here are five fashion looks that will be trending in the next couple of months.
One pieces
Rompers have been in and out of fashion for the last couple of years, but this new style of romper is a sleeker, more refined version. Coined to the term “one pieces,” these garments are versatile and can be worn for any occasion: the gym, running errands or even just around the house. A one piece is extremely easy to style because it is in fact, one piece. Not to mention they can be purchased in a variety of colors and lengths to match the exact look you are going for.
Sparkles
Sparkles and glam have never really gone out of style, but this coming season, they are especially going to be in. Consider purchasing a matching set to be dripped head to toe in sparkles. Elevate the look by spritzing on some spray on body glitter- try this one from Amazon.
Gingham and Pattern Mixing
Gingham, a dainty, simple print, will be making its way back into the spring fashion trends. It is a print that works with any garment and because it is so modest, it makes it even easier to mix and match with. Along with that, another trend that will be prominent this spring is mixing and matching patterns and colors. After a winter of neutrals and basics, spring fashion will be made up of a lot of bright colors and funky prints paired together.
Minis Skirts and Shirts
Replacing last spring’s tennis skirt, mini skirts will be all the rave this season. Tinier than ever, the micro mini skirt brings all the Y2k vibes. The runway has shown us bright colors and prints to be mismatched between skirts and tops. Pair with a halter top and platforms for the ultimate Paris Hilton moment.
!!!Extremely Controversial!!! Low Rise Jeans
Many people refuse to even give this trend a thought, but low rise jeans are definitely in line to make their way back into fashion. Scary, yes, but sometimes all it takes is a little faith and trust! They get a bad rap based on the fact that people have deemed a certain body type to be the only one to pull this style off, but anyone and everyone could look good in a low rise jean moment. As for how to wear them, a simple top and sneakers will go a long way and not add too much to the statement. They are definitely a piece to look out for this coming spring.
