Ditch outdated backpacks and treat yourself to the ultimate campus essential. A new school year calls for a new backpack, especially with the campus busier than ever. Here is a starter guide on what some of the best backpacks are for the year.
For the adventurous
The Patagonia Black Hole backpacks are perfect for students who are looking for a durable option that can withstand years of tough love. It is weather-proofed and made out of 100% recycled materials. The large pockets and compartments are optimal for students with lots of school supplies and gear. Complete with a laptop compartment and a cushioned back pad, the Black Hole by Patagonia can be yours for $149.00.
For the old soul
This Ecosusi backpack is timeless, classy and functional. Its’ leather exterior exudes luxury but this backpack will only set you back $79.00. Color options include light brown, red, black and emerald green. The style of the bag does not overpower its’ practicality; it fits laptops and has outer pockets for smaller school supplies.
For the color enthusiast
Fjällräven’s Kånken backpack is vibrant and fresh. With 17 color choices and certain seasonal styles, you will never get bored with the options, whether it be neon green or deep purple. There are many different builds of Kånken bags. The original shape and size of the bags are consistent throughout all of the designs. The signature box-shaped bag with the white and red logo splashed across the front is iconic. You will find different sizes, including the Mini, the original and the laptop backpacks, but the Kånken cannot be missed, whichever you choose.
For the student who lives out of their backpack
L.L. Bean makes the best backpack for students who are on the go and rarely take breaks from campus. The Comfort Carry Laptop Pack has an abundance of pockets and organizational tools that make it comfortable and convenient for users to pack up all their belongings. The backpack has a padded laptop sleeve, a roomy main compartment, a compartment filled with zipper pockets for supplies and cords and a small easy-to-reach pocket on the top of the bag. The backpack also has two water bottle sleeves and padded straps for comfortable carrying.
For the Snacker
Walking around campus and intense studying can work up an appetite. Students who want snacks as their first priority will be happy to know that Walmart sells a backpack with a built-in insulated pocket for snacks. This bag will have you set with five compartments and an additional space that keeps food cool while you go about your day.
