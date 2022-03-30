Iowa State AfterDark will hold their final event of the semester Friday featuring Grandma Mojo’s Moonshine Revival and Chico Bean as the night’s entertainment.
The event will run from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the Memorial Union, featuring a variety of free activities and entertainment for Iowa State students and their guests.
Grandma Mojo’s will be the first act to perform. They are an improv comedy group made up of Iowa State students. Granda Mojo’s is slated to perform at 9 p.m.
Chico Bean will be the second act of the night and will be doing a comedy set at Friday’s show. Bean has appeared on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out and also hosts the 85 South podcast. Bean is set to appear at 11 p.m. in the Great Hall.
Christian Grensteiner and Nicole Wendel are the special events co-directors for Iowa State AfterDark. They discussed their excitement to feature a student club at AfterDark.
“One thing that I’m really excited about is that we’re having a student club perform at an AfterDark,” Grensteiner said. “This is really exciting to feature a comedy club from Iowa State, which I think is pretty cool in how we’re trying to be invested and inclusive with our clubs.”
Grensteiner and Wendel also said they decided to make Friday’s AfterDark comedy themed for April Fools’ Day.
Aside from the entertainment, other AfterDark activities include create-a-critter, bingo and karaoke all from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
There will also be other activities sponsored by student organizations. There will be an escape room from 9 p.m. to midnight sponsored by the Escape Room Club, Thinkfast game show at 10 p.m. sponsored by Dance Marathon and gaming and esports from 9 p.m. to midnight sponsored by the Gaming and Esports Club.
Cybowl & Billiards and the Workspace will also be open from 9 p.m to midnight.
To learn more about Iowa State AfterDark and the Student Union Board, check out their website and social media accounts @isusub and @isuafterdark.
