To celebrate the arrival of spring this year, Starbucks released two new iced coffee drinks available nationwide March 2.
The Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and the Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso were launched in celebration of a new partnership between Starbucks and Oatly! Oatmilk, which will be a new permanent item on the Starbucks menu.
Oat milk is the fourth nondairy milk alternative available at Starbucks, along with almond milk, soy milk and coconut milk.
Both drinks are vegan, and the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso has garnered a lot of attention on social media platforms, especially TikTok.
The Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Oatmilk Espresso venti-sized drink will include four shots of espresso, six pumps of brown sugar syrup, oat milk and cinnamon sprinkled on the top. The venti-size drink contains 170 calories.
The Starbucks specialty drink has the strong taste and creamy texture of oat milk, appropriate, given the name. The syrup taste of brown sugar is harder to taste because of the strong cinnamon flavor.
Previous specialty Starbucks drinks have been more impressive when compared to the Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Oatmilk Espresso, but it’s not a bad drink. This drink might really appeal to those who love the taste of oat milk and coffee or have a preference for cinnamon.
Overall, this drink is roughly a 6/10.
