If overly feminine and pink aesthetics are something you love to incorporate into your style, you will probably want to learn more about “lovecore” and its impact on mainstream fashion.
Lovecore is a fashion trend that is mainly characterized by the colors pink, red and white, soft or feminine aesthetics and silk, lace and tighter-fitting knitwear. This trend is also infamous for patterned heart shapes, florals and prints and other motifs, like angels and lipstick prints. Think Valentine’s Day but all the time.
Lovecore may have given rise to the brand “Fiorucci” and their Instagram-trending crop top angel T-shirt. Although the brand airs on the minimalist side, the angelic designs of baby angels have made these tees extremely popular on social media. Perhaps more on par with the aesthetic is the brand Betsy Johnson. Betsy Johnson accessories are almost always heart-shaped, adorned with hearts, pearls or ribbons or simply labeled with the word “sweet.” Hyper-femininity plays a huge role in this trend, which makes Betsy Johnson so representative in this aesthetic.
What might be one of the most recognizable and iconic looks associated with this trend is the Lirika Matoshi strawberry midi-dress. Tess Holiday wore this dress to the 2020 Grammys and popularized it very quickly. Although it retails for $490, many have duped the dress for cheaper, like Amazon’s $20 version.
Luckily, these retailers are not the only place to search for lovecore-inspired staples. Browsing for lingerie at your local thrift store to turn into shirts or searching Etsy to find uniquely shaped jewelry are great places to start building your wardrobe around this aesthetic.
If you need inspiration, there are plenty of examples in pop culture for you to turn to if you need help. Romance and romantic comedy movies are often adorned with a main character who exudes hyper femininity. Anime, over-the-top Valentine’s Day cards and 1960s fashion trends might also serve as inspiration.
One thing that is attractive about this trend is that it can be both over the top or very minimalistic. If wearing heart-shaped earrings and pink is as far as you want to go with this aesthetic, it still works and makes this trend pretty accessible, even if you don’t have a lot to spend. If you want to be more dramatic with your style, investing in heart-shaped purses and accessories and pink silk dresses, it still serves the purpose of the same trend.
If building some staples around this trend is something that interests you, there are a few places you can start. Finding a shirt or dress with either lace or a heart- (or candy-, strawberry-, kiss-) shaped graphic or pattern can be an easy place to start. Additionally, looking for staple pieces in the colors pink, red and white will make dressing for every day a lot easier. Allowing yourself to invest in a statement piece, whether it’s a bright-colored handbag, monogrammed necklace or costume-like hand gloves, are all ways to add a little extra to any styled outfit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.