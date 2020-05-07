Your weekend horoscope might help you put your life on track. Take a read and figure out what you've been needing.
Aries: You may be feeling like you’ve been chasing something and gaining nothing. Give yourself time to think. Did you miss something along the way?
Taurus: Your words are more powerful than you think. Take time to collect yourself before you say something you’ll regret.
Gemini: You may feel like you’ve been the center of attention lately, but you’re being impactful. You’ve received attention and pleas for help from someone you can benefit.
Cancer: Don’t overthink too much today. While introspection can be beneficial, too much may drive you insane. Don’t get caught up in unworthy drama.
Leo: You may feel clashing energies in your life, but don’t forget this is only natural. Everyone has different backgrounds, don’t be surprised if people are different than you.
Virgo: A new person in your life may be calling your name. Don’t be afraid to dive in head first, there’s no point in wasting time.
Libra: You’ve been going too fast lately, take some time to slow down. Staying on track is a good thing, but you don’t want to exhaust yourself.
Scorpio: You’ve been hiding a secret weapon lately. Now is the time to use it. Everyone is waiting for it, you just have to prepare yourself.
Sagittarius: You’ve been wasting a lot of your energy lately, it’s time to figure out what you need to get rid of. Keep space open for yourself.
Capricorn: You’ve been getting a lot of unwanted energy from someone lately, but don’t cut them off just yet. Things might change, and you don’t want to regret it.
Aquarius: Having a plan is important. You don’t want to lose sight of your goals, or even worse, your morals. Search ways to put your skills to the best use.
Pisces: You’ve got a big challenge coming up, keep your aim focused. Leave your emotions — ditch the fear and find your courage.
