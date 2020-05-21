Before you make your weekend plans, check your horoscopes. The stars may have something planned you didn’t.
Aries: It’s no secret you like to plan, but keep yourself open today. It might be best to keep your agenda open for change.
Taurus: Alone time is important and rejuvenating for you, but you’ve had enough of it lately. You feel a desire to take a risk — is it worth it?
Gemini: You’ve always been the competitive type, but you need to realize there’s more to life than winning competitions. You’re still worthy without first place.
Cancer: Old relationships are looking to come back into your life lately. Only you can decide if you’re ready for them or not.
Leo: You’ve never been one to hide your emotions, but concealing your temper might be beneficial today. Don’t do or say something you might regret.
Virgo: It seems as if everyone around you is moving so fast. But don’t forget it’s okay to take your time. Don’t worry about catching up. Just do you.
Libra: Creating positive energy in the space around you is important. Whether it be your office, your home or your bedroom, take time to decorate and brighten up the place.
Scorpio: You may be feeling defeated lately, but at least you’re trying. Whether your attempts are successful or not, you’ll have a lot to learn from.
Sagittarius: Your friends have been reminiscing on the past a lot lately, but don’t let this make you lose track. Remember the importance of keeping focus on the future.
Capricorn: Don’t forget about your creativity, it has a role in all aspects of your life! Whether it be your work or a personal project, include your own unique touch.
Aquarius: You’ve run into some money lately and are feeling lucky. While you’re not a big spender, be careful with your finances and check up on your bank statements soon.
Pisces: A wise man once said, “I’m starting with the man in the mirror.” This is important advice. You can’t change others around you, but you can change yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.