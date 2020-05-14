Check in with your horoscope to discover what you’re needing right now. Whether it be taking things slow or philosophical insight, it will help you grow.
Aries: You may want to stick with the same old ideas, but maybe some new sources of inspiration can be positive for you. Don’t limit yourself.
Taurus: You’ve always been smart with your money, but lately you’ve been feeling now is the time to let loose. That's probably not a good idea to follow today.
Gemini: You have a strong sense of who you are, but you often don’t let people see your true colors. Not all of them, at least. Don’t be afraid to show every part of you today.
Cancer: Lately you’ve been having some creativity blockage. Don’t worry though, new inspirations are coming your way. Soon, your creativity will be flowing faster than ever.
Leo: You’ve been feeling restrained lately and you’ve been searching for someone or something to blame. Don’t forget, sometimes you’re the one at fault.
Virgo: “Playing it cool” won’t get you anywhere right now. You need to be straightforward. You know what you want, now go get it!
Libra: Lately you’ve been searching for romance. But don’t forget that everything takes time, you may need to do some soul searching first.
Scorpio: You base a lot of your decisions around your social circle. This can be beneficial, but don’t forget the decision is always yours in the end.
Sagittarius: You’ve been working on yourself lately with the help of many others and they’re loving the improvements you’ve made. You should take time to be proud of yourself today.
Capricorn: Take time to think before you make any important decisions today. Don’t let your emotions get the best of you and do something you may regret.
Aquarius: You’ve found a new interest in someone lately, but you don’t know how accepting your social circle will be of them. Take a chance and introduce them, it will be for the best.
Pisces: You’ve felt the universe working its magic in your life lately, don’t ignore it! Even if figures of authority tell you otherwise, sometimes the best decision is breaking the rules.
