Feeling confused on ways you could be benefiting yourself or others lately? Your horoscopes may have some awareness to provide you.
Aries: You’ve been feeling a very positive energy surrounding you lately, use it to your own advantage! Start the project you’ve had in mind lately.
Taurus: It’s hard to focus on the good when it feels like all you can see around you is bad. Take time today to compare your life to how it used to be and how it’s improved.
Gemini: You’ve been so focused on your love life lately, you haven’t been able to focus on your freedom. Take time to appreciate the ways you’re allowed to be free.
Cancer: It may be time to reflect on your relationships. How are they benefiting you? Is there something more you could be doing to benefit others?
Leo: You’ve been engaging in important conversations recently. Be sure you’re speaking your mind and selecting what you really feel, not just what others want to hear.
Virgo: Lately it’s been easy for you to notice problems that seem so large. Take a step back and reevaluate, you may realize they’re not as big as they seem.
Libra: Now is the time to be getting back in touch with people who can benefit you. Use your connections wisely. Don’t be afraid to pick up where you left off.
Scorpio: You’re eager to find new relationships, but you need to realize the harm in pushing. Pushing someone who isn’t ready won’t kick things off with a good start.
Sagittarius: Take time to step back and look at the bigger picture today. Not everything is as daunting as it seems. Put faith in your capabilities and perseverance.
Capricorn: You’ve been feeling very focused lately. Put this energy to a positive use! Take leaps at work, start new relationships, you have the energy needed.
Aquarius: People may be trying to put you down lately, but realize their anger is most likely rooted in jealousy and intimidation. Instead of blowing up at them, try to start a conversation and level with them.
Pisces: Some of your relationships are full of misunderstandings right now. Put aside your frustration and calmly evaluate the situation. How can you use your energy to clear things up?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.