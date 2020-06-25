Using your energies responsibly can benefit your life and even those of others. Reading your horoscope can help you learn how to do so.
Aries: Don’t keep yourself in a friendship that isn’t benefiting you. Things change and people grow. It’s OK to take breaks.
Taurus: Your intuition may have led you wrong recently, but don’t stop trusting your gut. You know yourself better than anyone.
Gemini: Don’t get caught up with the little things, you have a lot more to focus on right now! Keep your eye on the prize.
Cancer: You’ve found yourself slipping lately. Now is a good time to reorganize your life. It’ll keep you better prepared.
Leo: Why do you keep yourself in arguments that get you nowhere? Resolve old disagreements and find your inner peace.
Virgo: You’ve always been very opinionated; it’s time to accept the fact not everyone will share your opinions too.
Libra: You’ve had a lot going on lately, how should you handle it? The first step is realizing you can’t do everything at once.
Scorpio: Let go of the micromanaging you’ve been doing lately. It’s time to let yourself go and let others go too.
Sagittarius: A lot of people have been in your business lately. Take advantage of the attention and let them know this life is yours.
Capricorn: You’ve been yearning for something new lately. Take time to look around and be proud of yourself first.
Aquarius: You’ve always been possessive, especially in your relationships. But letting loose might benefit you more than you expect.
Pisces: You’re a force to be reckoned with, don’t forget that. Use that energy today to benefit others' lives.
