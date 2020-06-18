Now may be the time for exploring the many possibilities the universe holds for you. Reading your horoscope could give you some beneficial insights.
Aries: Don’t feel discouraged if your social life hasn’t been as crazy as usual. Slowing down can be a good thing, take time to focus on you!
Taurus: You’re ready for something new but waiting for the perfect time. News flash: there is no perfect time. Take the leap!
Gemini: You deserve a break. Take time for yourself this weekend to give yourself the self-care you’ve been craving and needing.
Cancer: You’ve got a few things to figure out soon, but don’t know where to start. Try talking or writing things out.
Leo: Someone or something has sparked your attention lately. Now is the time to pursue new goals and get inspired.
Virgo: You’ve been searching for new inspirations lately. Try exploring different cultures, you might be surprised what can come of it.
Libra: The term “opposites attract” has been ringing true in your life lately. Trust your intuition on this and test the theory.
Scorpio: Stop letting people put you through an extended period of uncertainty. It’s OK to ask directly for what you need and deserve.
Sagittarius: You haven’t been able to work too diligently lately. What’s on your mind? Handling it will take a lot of weight off your shoulders you didn’t realize you were carrying.
Capricorn: Pay attention to those who make you laugh right now. At the moment, finding the fun may seem difficult, so focus on those who have it.
Aquarius: Don’t let people’s assumptions get in the way of your confidence today. Let your true colors shine.
Pisces: You’ve been craving a new kind of independence lately. Whether it be a big move or a swift change, explore your options.
