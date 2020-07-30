You may feel called to something different lately. Your horoscope may have a hint to what that something is.
Aries: You may find yourself in some arguments soon. Rather than acting irrationally, stay calm and think things through. Meditating may help.
Taurus: You’ve always been one to see the deeper meaning. Practice this today when things don’t go your way.
Gemini: You may soon receive help from an old friend or colleague. While it may seem unusual, remain open to the possibilities it could bring.
Cancer: You're always mindful of your relationships, worrying about the other person. It’s time to worry about you before fixing others.
Leo: While you may not be playing the role you want right now, take it as an opportunity to learn. Be appreciative of the experience.
Virgo: You’ve been feeling lucky and easygoing lately. When things don’t go as planned today, embrace that energy.
Libra: You may be playing a new role right now. Don’t expect everything to go perfectly right away, give yourself a break.
Scorpio: Just because something is easy, doesn’t mean it’s the right path for you right now. Remember, good things take time.
Sagittarius: You may feel like you’re drowning lately. Realize your struggles and effort will pay off. Practice patience today.
Capricorn: You might not be feeling your best lately. Take time to connect with nature and embrace its healing energy.
Aquarius: While you may not be in your ideal position right now, take this time as an opportunity to appreciate the little things. Focus on what you have, not what you don’t.
Pisces: Everything can’t stay the same forever. It’s time to embrace your new changes and stop dwelling on the past.
