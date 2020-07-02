You may be feeling like it’s time to reevaluate some things in life. Your horoscopes are a perfect place to start.
Aries: Keep in mind your decisions affect more people than just you. Take yourself into account, but don’t be selfish.
Taurus: Just because you found a routine that works for you doesn’t mean your life has to be boring. You can be routine and adventurous.
Gemini: Others may find your presence helpful today. Know your light can be an inspiration to others.
Cancer: You’ve been itching for a change lately. Don’t give up hope just yet, the green light is on its way.
Leo: You may notice a lot of flirtatious energy coming your way soon. If it’s coming from the right person, let them know you feel the same way.
Virgo: You’re determined today, so get to work! While you might experience setbacks, don’t be disheartened.
Libra: You have a powerful energy and you know it. Take it with you wherever you may go today and watch the effect it has.
Scorpio: Someone may be admiring you lately in a very elaborate way. Let them know you’re noticing them too.
Sagittarius: Friends may be asking you for advice lately that you don’t know how to give. Be clear that your guess is as good as theirs.
Capricorn: You’ve been on a sort of mission lately and you know someone who can help. Don’t be afraid to reach out to them.
Aquarius: Don’t be afraid to speak your mind, even if not everyone seems to be on the same page. One day, someone will be.
Pisces: Spending has always been easy for you, but it may seem a little too easy right now. It might be time for evaluation.
