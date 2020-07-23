Are you on a philosophical journey or looking to embark on one? Or simply want some guidance? Your horoscope is the perfect place to start.
Aries: You’ve always been emotional, but your emotions have been coming in extra hot lately. Use this time to end the stigma of being “too emotional” and show others you don’t have to be emotionless all the time.
Taurus: Be prepared to deal with some unexpected obstacles soon. While it may throw off your plans, it can be beneficial to practice rolling with the punches, something you’re not too familiar with.
Gemini: Sharing is caring and something you should practice! Something as simple as loaning a friend a few dollars can be more beneficial to them than you realize.
Cancer: You’re seeking someone’s attention lately. Rather than being overbearing and clamoring for the spotlight, take a quieter approach. Silence can be intriguing.
Leo: Lately, your intuition has been driving you crazy. You notice something is off but your social circle is telling you not to worry. Trust your gut.
Virgo: You’ve been scrambling for time lately, and rushing has felt like the best option. While it will take some extra time, organization is a fix that will stick and cause for less day-to-day stress.
Libra: You’ve been feeling more laid back than usual. Take this easygoingness as a blessing and use it to exercise your generous energy.
Scorpio: You’ve been feeling like quite the mediator lately, but you’re not too upset about it. Your talent of reasoning is very beneficial to others lately, so don’t be too greedy with it.
Sagittarius: You’ve formed your own life philosophy some people may not be too keen on. Know your philosophical journey has led you safely, don’t let one hater make you rethink it.
Capricorn: Try to be as open-minded as possible. While it won’t always be comfortable, it can benefit you on your philosophical journey and help relationships grow.
Aquarius: Face it, you’ve always been a big spender, but now is the time to be saving. What has your money been going to lately? It might be time to start budgeting a bit better.
Pisces: A lot of people may be asking for your opinion lately. Be honest with them, but don’t be so brutally honest you crush their dreams. Read the room.
