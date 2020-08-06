Preparing for future endeavors? Take the time to consider the stars and read your horoscope for directions and guidance.
Aries: Don’t be too quick to act on your emotions of one person. Just because you feel one way doesn’t mean everyone else will.
Taurus: You have big plans ahead of you right now, but don’t let the excitement take over just yet. Remember to be present, too.
Gemini: You may be experiencing some clarity soon. Judgements that may have been clouded will disappear, benefiting your day-to-day life.
Cancer: Be aware of how you carry yourself around others. While appearance isn’t everything, you don’t want to present yourself falsely.
Leo: A wrench might get thrown in your plans soon, but don’t let it ruin everything. Realize how to control your emotions in a healthy way.
Virgo: You feel like you’re missing a link in your life right now, but it will be coming soon. Practice patience as you await this journey.
Libra: Life may feel like everything is unpredictable right now, but be prepared for some realizations to come true.
Scorpio: You feel like some people in your social circle have used up all their chances by now. Don’t allow negative energy too close.
Sagittarius: You may be feeling unsure of your future endeavors, but be aware of the powerful energies surrounding you. You are protected.
Capricorn: You’ve always been sensitive, but don’t let it get in the way of living your life. Don’t avoid being your true self.
Aquarius: You can’t be appreciative of your current journey if you let pessimism take over. Keep your head up.
Pisces: You haven’t had much time to focus on yourself much, due to your social circle. Don’t let others get in the way of your self-care.
