Most people are brand loyal to personal hygiene products like toothpaste, shampoo, razors and feminine products. These brands know how to market their products, leaving consumers to wonder: why switch what’s already working?
Most of these essential commodity brands’ production methods are straining to the environment in production and their materials. There are countless sustainable alternatives to bathroom essentials you use every day, and here are a few to check out.
$29 for a supply of 30 swatches
Curated into what they call “swatches,” EC30’s shampoo doesn’t require a plastic bottle. Simply take one of the swatches, wet it under the shower water for three seconds and then work it into your hair. These swatches can be divided into pieces, too, to get more than one wash out of each bar. Even better, EC30 plants one tree for every purchase made.
Biodegradable bamboo toothbrushes
$6.99 for a pack of 10
Ordinary toothbrushes take over 500 years to break down, but these only take six months. Every part of these toothbrushes is biodegradable: the handle, the bristles and even the packaging! These are great for eliminating unnecessary plastics that end up in landfills.
62 bits for $12
These “toothpaste bits” aim to lower plastic consumption and synthetic in the toothpaste world. Shipped in either glass bottles or paper packets, these toothpaste tablets are simple to use. You put them in your mouth, let them dissolve a bit and scrub away with a toothbrush, like normal. Bite’s toothpaste bits come in multiple flavors like mint and strawberry. The company also prides itself on being vegan, cruelty-free and compatible with sensitive teeth and gums.
Grove Collaborative cleaning products
Prices vary
Dye, fragrance and harsh chemical free, Grove’s cleaning products are natural yet effective. They are on track to be completely plastic-free by 2025, and Grove is 100% plastic neutral, which means for every ounce of plastic they use in their product, they remove an ounce of plastic from the ocean. In addition to cleaning supplies, Grove also sells clean makeup, skincare and fragrances.
$38
This plastic-free razor is better for the planet and comes with great reviews. It was even given Allure’s Best of Beauty 2021 Award! The razor is a little different from regular ones because it works with “no pressure” technology; the user doesn’t have to press down the blades to the skin to get a smooth shave. The razor is metal but is rust-resistant, so it is safe to use in the shower. The basic set comes with a pack of five razor blades and a travel cap.
Prices Vary
Lola has many eco-friendly options for period products, including BPA-free tampons, recycled cardboard tampons, applicator-free tampons and reusable pads. The company uses 100 percent organic cotton for many of its products, and the packaging is lightweight. Lola also has a subscription-based system for those who want their period products to be shipped on a regular basis. A pack of 18 of their best-selling Compact Plastic Applicator Tampons is $11, and purchasers can pick which absorbency size they need.
$10
These cotton pads are versatile and adaptable to all skincare regimens. Usable for makeup remover, toner pads or even talking off nail polish, each cotton pad has two sides available for use. Since they are made of 100 percent organic cotton, these pads are machine washable and come with a little laundry bag to wash them in. Each pack comes with seven rounds—perfect for daily use!
LastSwab Zero Waste Cotton Swab
$12 per swab
The LastSwab Zero Waste cotton swab from LastObject is a reusable alternative to cotton swabs made of polypropylene. The company says that the reusable swab eliminates 1,000 single-use swabs. They can be cleaned easily with soap and water and are safe to use on the skin. LastObject says their reusable swab is about eight times better for the environment than single-use swabs and reduces water consumption by 83 percent.
