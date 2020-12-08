Craving something sweet? Here is some snack inspiration for those who love sugar.
Baked apples with cinnamon and sugar
Baking apple slices in the oven or air fryer to give them a cinnamon-sugar glaze is a great snack to keep things sweet while also avoiding being overly filling.
Cut apple into slices and sprinkle cinnamon and brown sugar on top.
Fry in air fryer or bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.
Chocolate chip cheesecake dip
This snack is easy to make and great because you don’t need to bake anything. The serving is large, so this might be one to share with friends.
Mix a package of cream cheese with one-third of a stick of butter.
Mix in one-third cup brown sugar and one-fourth cup vanilla.
Mix in one-fourth cup of powdered sugar and one-half cup of chocolate chips.
Serve with graham crackers to dip!
Strawberry or blueberry milk
This is an alternative to traditional chocolate milk or hot chocolate for those who prefer fruit to chocolate.
Add one-third cup of water, one-half cup of sugar and 1 cup of either chopped strawberries or blueberries to a small pot.
Heat on low for about 20 minutes until the fruit is in a syrup-like consistency.
Strain the fruit from the syrup if you'd like, setting the syrup aside.
When the syrup has cooled, mix with your choice of milk (regular, almond, oat, etc.) and enjoy!
Hot chocolate oatmeal
This is something you could make that you probably already have in your pantry and is a little holiday-inspired.
Mix a packet of plain oatmeal with a packet of hot chocolate and add water before microwaving for two minutes.
Add some marshmallows to really give it a hot chocolate flavor!
Serve as a snack or breakfast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.