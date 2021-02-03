If you live in a residence hall or simply just want a dessert that you don’t have to stress over, these five desserts are microwaveable and mug sized! Dessert for one?
Cheesecake in a mug
4 tablespoons of cream cheese
2 tablespoons of greek yogurt
1 tablespoon of flour
2 tablespoons of sugar
Microwave this mug three separate times for 15 seconds each.
Add graham cracker crumbs, strawberry drizzle or peanut butter for extra sweetness!
Chocolate lava cake
2 tablespoons of flour
1 ½ teaspoons of cocoa powder
¼ teaspoons of baking powder
2 tablespoons of almond milk
1 teaspoon of coconut oil
1 pinch of salt
1 ½ teaspoons of stevia
Mix and microwave for two minutes.
Pumpkin spice
1 egg
½ cup of canned pumpkin
Cinnamon and honey to taste
Microwave for three minutes and add extra toppings if desired.
Banana bread in a mug
1 ripe banana
1 tablespoon of butter
1 egg
3 tablespoons of flour
½ teaspoon of baking powder
2 tablespoons of brown sugar
Dash of vanilla extract
Dash of almond milk
Mix and microwave for two minutes. Mix, then microwave again for one minute.
Add nuts or chocolate chips to make it fancier.
Birthday cake in a mug
¼ cup of flour
2 tablespoons of sugar
¼ teaspoon of baking powder
Dash of salt
2 tablespoons of butter
3 tablespoons of almond milk
½ teaspoon of vanilla extract
1 tablespoon of sprinkles
Mix and microwave for 70 seconds.
Make your dessert easily with no mess! Grab your favorite mug and a few friends or roommates to enjoy these low-effort desserts.
