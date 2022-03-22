Ingredients:
Prep time: 5-10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
This recipe is great for a contrast between a light salad with lots of protein. It gives sweet flavors with a savory chicken breast.
This chicken salad is also very customizable, and portions are completely up to the chef’s discretion.
Adding proteins like sweet potatoes are super nutritious and high in fiber. They are often overlooked when adding to a salad. Cooked carrots are also a great addition, having antioxidants in them.
First, preheat your oven to 400 degrees.
Wash, cut and prep the vegetables and chicken breasts. I used about half a sweet potato, two large carrots, and one chicken breast for a singular serving. To meal prep, cook more of each ingredient for storing throughout the week.
Season your chicken breast with desired spices; I used Lawry’s seasoned salt and pepper for this recipe. Dowse vegetables and chicken with olive oil and salt, coating all equally.
Once the oven is preheated, cook for 20-25 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and sweet potatoes are soft.
While the chicken is in the oven, prep the rest of your salad ingredients.
After the food in the oven is finished, dress up your salad.
Add your desired dressing; vinaigrette dressing works great with this particular recipe. Salt and pepper on the entire salad is a great way to also give it some seasoning.
When storing the leftovers, keep the cold and hot vegetables in a separate container. This will make it easier to reheat sweet potatoes, carrots and chicken when remaking it. Cooked chicken has a refrigerator lifespan of around three days.
This salad is super filling and can be served cold or hot.
