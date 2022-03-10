Kickoff your St. Patrick’s Day celebration with these cocktails!
Leprechaun Lemonade
This refreshing cocktail is a flavorful, good luck charm for the holiday!
Ready in: Five minutes
Ingredients:
2 parts lemon juice
2 parts vodka
3 parts ginger beer
1 part simple syrup
Optional:
Garnish with a slice of lemon.
Directions:
Combine and pour all ingredients over ice into your favorite glass.
Add any additional garnishes.
Mimosa
If you’re celebrating over brunch, try this Irish-inspired green mimosa.
Ready in: Five minutes
Ingredients:
3 parts champagne
2 parts orange juice
1 part Blue Curacao
Optional:
Garnish with an orange slice.
Directions:
Pour champagne and Blue Curacao into mimosa glass.
Top off with orange juice and serve.
Add any additional garnishes.
Green Punch
For a non-alcoholic beverage, try this pinch-proof punch!
Ready in: Five minutes
Ingredients:
2 parts lemon-lime Kool-Aid
2 parts pineapple juice
1 part Sprite
Optional:
Garnish with green sugar around the rim of the glass.
Directions:
Combine and pour ingredients into a glass over ice and serve.
Add any additional garnishes.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with these shamrockin’ drinks!
The legal drinking age in Iowa is 21. Please drink responsibly.
