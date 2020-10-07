Charcuterie boards: you’re either a master charcuterie-chef and have perfected the best boards, or you’ve never heard of them and are confused on how to pronounce its name.
“With charcuterie boards, they’re so versatile and open," said Lauren Unzen, junior in culinary food science. "You can really do whatever you want with them and cater to everyone’s needs and wants.”
Charcuterie boards have begun to gain traction thanks to social media. With endless possibilities of variations to try, charcuterie boards are customizable and comparable to snowflakes: no two are the same.
“Not only are they aesthetically pleasing, but you also have a lot of different [foods],” Unzen said. “So if you don’t like one thing, there’s always another option. For pairings on them, it’s what goes well together."
Whether this trend is here to stay or will have a short life cycle, some form of them will always be around for those hoping to make a quick appetizer or please guests.
“I think in some form and way, they’re always going to be around,” Unzen said. "... It’s easy to do and you can do it with so many different things.”
Whether you’re looking to start making these infamous boards that pair well with watch parties for The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, catching the last couple games of the NBA Finals or you’re settling into spooky season with your favorite horror films, these recipes are sure to please even the pickiest of eaters.
The Classic Charcuterie Board
Filled with meats, cheeses, fruits and crackers, a combination of these foods within a usual meal or setting could be considered abnormal. However, when placed articulately together on a charcuterie board, the combo is irresistible.
Ingredients: (modify to accommodate as needed)
Fruits:
Grapes
Raspberries
Blueberries
Blackberries
Strawberries
Dried mangoes
Meats:
Cold meat slices (ham, roast beef or turkey)
Salami slices
Cheeses:
Roasted garlic and tomato basil cheese (can be found at Aldi)
Cheese slices (colby jack, Swiss, American)
Crackers
Saltines
Ritz rounds
Wheat Thins
Dips
Hummus
Dessert hummus
Peanut butter
Queso
Candy Charcuterie Board
To satisfy your sweet tooth and indulge in a sugary snack, altering the foods you add to your charcuterie board is an easy way to do so. Switching the meats for chocolate and the cheeses for gummies, this themed board is sure to give even the best brushers a cavity or two.
Chocolates
Mini Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
M&M'S of any flavor (or all of them, nobody here is judging!)
Candy bars of your choice, sliced into tiny pieces
Gummies
Gummy bears
Sour gummy worms
Sour Patch Kids
Swedish Fish
Others
Oreos
Yogurt-covered pretzels
Licorice
Candy corn
Fruit
Chocolate-covered strawberries
Breakfast Charcuterie Board
If you’re planning on hosting a Sunday brunch, the addition of a charcuterie board will make even those who don’t like to rise early get out of bed. Filled with more fruits than the other recipes listed above, there are no rules with this board, as long as the foods are breakfast-related.
Meats
Slices of bacon
Slices of Ham
Sausage
Fruits
Strawberries
Blackberries
Blueberries
Raspberries
Bananas
Dips
Chocolate dipping sauce
Syrup
Jam
Others
Mini pancakes
Waffles, cut into bite-sized pieces
Slices of toast
While respecting and being mindful of COVID-19 restrictions and precautions set by the City of Ames and Iowa State, for your next gathering or roommates' night in, be sure to stop by your preferred grocery store and pick up the ingredients for a charcuterie board.
