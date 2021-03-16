Celebrate this St. Paddy’s Day with some more creative drinks than the usual “Irish car bomb.” Here are four drink recipes to make the most of your holiday.
Dirty Girl Scout Cocktail
1 ounce Kahlua liqueur
1 ounce Bailey’s Irish Cream
1 ounce green creme de menthe
Mint for garnish
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a glass over ice. Garnish with small mint leaves.
The Grasshopper
1 ounce creme de menthe
1 ounce creme de cacao
2 ounces half and half or cream
Fuzzy Leprechaun Cocktail
1 ounce peach schnapps
1 ounce blue curacao
1 ounce vodka
1 ounce orange juice
1 ounce pineapple juice
1 orange slice
1 maraschino cherry
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a glass over ice. Garnish with an orange slice and maraschino cherry.
Pot of Gold Mimosas
2 ounces orange juice
0.5 ounce vodka
2 ounces champagne
0.5 ounce blue curacao
Add orange juice and vodka into a glass and stir. Add champagne. Quickly add blue curacao. Let it settle and mix at the bottom to create a layered effect.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with these recipes, and drink responsibly.
The legal drinking age in Iowa is 21. Please drink responsibly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.