As temperatures rise, so does motivation to tidy, organize and refresh. Take a break from your annual spring cleaning session and channel your creative energy into a few easy DIY projects to spruce up your space.
DIY terracotta paint
As a large majority of the college students are spending their days in their room with eyes glued to a screen, it’s important to make your space feel fresh to boost productivity. Best way to do that? Plants. But what’s a plant without a pot? Terracotta pots and vases have recently made a notable reappearance in home decor, often holding a bundle of fluffy pampas grass or a flourishing succulent. Next time you need a home for your plant or are trying to fill empty space on a shelf, skip the hardware store and head straight to your kitchen.
What you need:
Acrylic paint
Baking soda
Paint brush
Containers (for mixing)
Old glass vase, jar, etc.
The process:
Grab your favorite color of acrylic paint or mix a few to get the correct shade, and pour a couple tablespoons (depending on the size of the glass piece) into a container. Slowly begin adding baking soda, and stir thoroughly after each addition until the desired thickness is met. Begin painting the mixture onto glass pieces, and allow time for each coat to dry before adding more. *Pro-tip: Use masking tape to create clean lines or do geometrical shapes!
Dried florals
As the old adage goes, “April showers bring May flowers.” Flowers are a global symbol of romanticism and a guaranteed mood-booster when a fresh bundle adorns your kitchen counter. Why not capture the joy bright blooms bring and transform them into decorative ornaments, enveloped in nostalgia?
What you need:
Your favorite set of spring blooms
Book or frame
Hanger
Rubber band
String
The Process:
You can go about preserving flowers multiple ways; however, there are two ways that tend to be used the most due to their simplistic nature. The first is pressing flowers. You can do this by placing a flower between two sheets of paper then simply placing it inside a weighed-down book (or frame). Give it two to three weeks, and your flower should be dried. For larger bouquets, another method is more plausible. Remove any excess foliage on each stem, then place a rubber band around the bouquet to keep the stems together. Once finished, hang them upside down in a dark area for two to three weeks. *Pro-tip: After your blooms are dry, give them a spritz of hairspray to make them last even longer!
Vintage mirror on a budget
Thousands of avid midcentury modern lovers are constantly checking to see if the iconic Anthropologie “Gleaming Primrose Mirror” has magically gone on markdown. Either that, or they’re tagging their friends in an Instagram giveaway trying to win one. As unique as they are, you can get similar vibes with a thrifted find and a can of metallic paint.
What you need:
An old mirror
Cloth
Newspaper
Painter’s tape
Spray paint
The Process:
When refurbishing an old mirror, there are many steps that need to be taken before you get to the painting. First thing's first: clean your surface. It’s important to make sure to remove all dust and dirt from the frame before you do anything else. This can be done with a quick wipe of a cloth. Next, use painter’s tape to tape around the edges of the frame. This ensures straight paint lines and diminishes the risk of damaging the glass. Next, put down old newspaper on the floor surrounding your project and use it to cover the mirror glass to avoid paint transfer. Now, you’re ready to paint! Grab a can of metallic spray paint and gently spray a thin layer over the mirror frame. Let each coat fully dry and layer as needed. *Pro-tip: To rid the frame of any unwanted texture, use sandpaper to smooth as needed!
These three easy DIYs are great ways to enliven your home for spring while being sustainable by repurposing objects you probably already have sitting around. Time to get to crafting!
