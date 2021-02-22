Banana bread is always a go-to classic when it comes to using overripe bananas. Here are five new ways to try using your old bananas.
1. Banana pancakes
1 ¼ cups of flour
2 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 ripe banana
1 tablespoon coconut oil
¾ cup plant milk
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Start by mixing your dry ingredients together
Mash the banana, mix with the coconut oil and plant milk
Heat up a pan with coconut oil and pour one-fourth of batter
Allow pancakes to cook through and flip when dry on the edges
Serve with syrup and other fruit
2. Pan-fried cinnamon bananas
2 bananas
1 tablespoon butter
½ teaspoon cinnamon
2 teaspoon honey
Heat butter, cinnamon and honey until combined
Add sliced bananas and cook on each side for four to five minutes.
Serve immediately, with ice cream, French toast or oatmeal.
3. Banana milkshake
2 frozen bananas, cut up
1 ½ cup vanilla ice cream
½ cup of whole milk
½ teaspoon cinnamon
Blend ingredients in a blender until smooth and serve.
4. Microwavable banana pudding
2 bananas
2 eggs
2 tablespoon milk
2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup softened butter
1 cup flour
1 cup sugar
Use medium-size bowl to melt butter in microwave
Add bananas, eggs, sugar, flour, cinnamon, milk and mix well.
Slice the remaining banana over the top and microwave on high for eight minutes.
5. Banana yogurt cake
1 1/2 cups white whole wheat flour
1/3 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup vanilla yogurt
3 small very ripe bananas, mashed
1 large egg
1/4 cup canola oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
Combine the dry ingredients
Mix yogurt, bananas, egg, oil and vanilla until combined
Mix the dry ingredients and yogurt mixture
Pour batter into 8-inch greased baking dish
Bake for 25-30 minutes.
The next time your bananas are almost spoiled, try one of these recipes before you decide to toss them.
