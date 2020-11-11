Since COVID-19, it’s been difficult for some to separate work life and home life. Once the semester is over, it’s important to make your home feel like a home again, a place where you can relax and enjoy your time with friends and family.
“I work for an interior design firm, and the biggest thing that they hate is when a space is dark and cold,” said Emma Bolles, a junior in integrated studio arts. “So I think making your space bright, warm and cozy is the most important thing."
It is helpful to have one space specifically for work so when you go to that space, you don’t have many distractions. Then, when you leave that space, your mind can focus on other things besides work.
“Adding more warm colors can help a space seem more inviting, but I think it’s a preference thing," Bolles said. "A more harmonious color palette and an accent color is the way to go. You don’t want a space with just grays and browns. There needs to be a pop of color.”
Adding new decorations and colors can help take an old space to the next level. Taking things out of a space can also add more than you’d think.
“An easy way to revamp a space is to get real plants or fake plants,” Bolles said. "Living things bring more life into the space. Box up some of the stuff that doesn’t fit the aesthetic and go out and buy a couple things that you’re excited about and things that you’re gonna use. Maybe a throw pillow or a new lamp or throw blanket.”
You don’t need to spend a fortune to make a space look more cozy and inviting. It might take a little more time and effort, but hunting for deals is the way to go.
“I like to go to craft stores for throw pillows," Bolles said. "Hobby Lobby and Micheals constantly have a 40 percent off coupon. You should never go there and pay full price. You can also go thrifting at Goodwill for wicker baskets or cute vases that you can throw plants in. That is a cheap and easy way to update a space. Target has some good cheap stuff that isn’t crazy expensive. I just thrift and go to Hobby Lobby for everything I buy, basically."
Another way to redecorate without the cost is to use what you already have. It’s a cost-effective way to update your space to a new style.
“I hated my desk chair at home, so to fix the problem, I bought a blanket to go over it. Make it comfy and make it cheap,” Bolles said.
Revamping a space doesn’t always have to cost a lot of money. The best way to decorate on a budget is to use the things you already have. You can also go out to your local thrift stores and craft stores to buy a few new pieces. Remember to decorate with pieces that bring you joy and comfort, and you can’t go wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.