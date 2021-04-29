Through spring and summer, you may be looking for a few new date ideas to spend your time outdoors and in the sun. Listed below are four great ways to spend some time with your significant other in Ames.
Reiman Gardens
Reiman Gardens is located on the south side of Jack Trice Stadium. Along with the gardens' beautiful scenery, it offers a cheap date, being free for full-time Iowa State students. Between the butterfly room and the flower gardens, this is the perfect place to take photos with and of each other.
The Creamery
If you have never been, the Iowa State Creamery makes its own ice cream and has flavors exclusive to Iowa State, like the “Campanile Kiss” and “Two Swans.” The Creamery is open Monday through Saturday and is located in the Food Sciences Building.
Furman Aquatic Center
After being closed due to COVID-19 last summer, this season, the waterpark will be open again. Going swimming, down the slides or just laying in the sun together can make for the perfect day date.
Mucky Duck Pub outdoor quiz night
The Mucky Duck Pub is a London-style pub known for its fish and chips. The pub has trivia at 8 p.m. on Mondays. The indoor/outdoor seating allows you to enjoy a date night outside while taking part in the fun.
Whether you are trying to limit your spending or don’t mind splurging on some food and drinks, try any one of these ideas that are a surefire way to impress your partner.
