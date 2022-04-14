The Cyclone Voice singing competition, hosted by singer Jesse McCartney, had audience members dancing in their seats Thursday.
The 14 final contestants hoped to impress the judges to serenade their way into first place.
The annual competition starts off with preliminary rounds that take place in the Maintenance Shop. From there, up to 14 contestants are selected to perform in the final round.
Aimee Grensteiner, one of the judges, said that she looks for a winner that will make her bounce in her seat.
“They were having fun,” Grensteiner said, “They were really getting into it.”
There were many emotions making their way through all the contestants. A few of the contestants even admitted to having some nerves.
When asked about what was going through her head while performing, Odosa Amadasun, a freshman in sociology, said, “The lyrics. I didn’t want to forget them.”
Amadasun was first on stage and sang “Dancing on My Own” by Calum Scott.
Before the winners were announced, the audience was graced with the pure talent of the one and only Jesse McCartney. McCartney got the crowd up and dancing with a few of his songs.
He sang some classics like “Leavin’” and “Body Language,” and some newer hits like “Lemonade,” from his newest album. But of course, what’s a Jesse McCartney performance without closing out with “Beautiful Soul.”
After the mini-concert, the winners were announced:
First place: Teneill Ja’Cole- “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston
Second place: Ava Ciavarelli- “House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals
Third place: Lance Mahome- “The Impossible Dream” by Josh Groban
Other Contestants (unranked)
- Odosasere Amadasun- “Dancing on My Own”- Calum Scott
- Noah Houg- “Cloud’s Song” by Brent Walsh
- Meagan Swan- “That’s What You Get” by Paramore
- Olivia Perovic- “Take the Box” by Amy Whinehouse
- Sophia Cataldo- “Crazy on You” by Heart
- Elise O’Reagan- An Original “Everlane Sweater”
- Jonak Bhagawati- “Make it Happen” by Tejas Menon
- Meagan Blomgren- “Listen” by Beyonce
- Morgan Wolfe- “I’d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James
- Sean Anderson- “Somewhere Over the Rainbow/Home”
- Kya Stilwell- “Son of a Preacher Man” by Dusty Springfield
Lance Mahome, a freshman majoring in political science, said he likes to sing because it’s a great outlet.
“I think it’s a great way to express yourself,” said Mahome. “When you’re down, when you’re feeling something, I feel like singing is a great way to just let it all out. Show the world how you feel.”
The winner of the competition gave a soulful rendition of “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston. The freshman majoring in industrial design, Teneill Ja’Cole, said that singing has always been a part of her life.
“My mother sings, and my grandfather was a recording artist, so it was like you got this voice go on and use it,” said Ja’Cole.
Once Ja’Cole lets out her first notes, her nerves go away. She said that once she’s singing, she is just telling the audience a story and connecting with them.
The winner also gave a few words of wisdom to other hopeful performers, saying, “Failure is temporary, but your ‘what-ifs’ are forever. Take every moment because you never know when it’s going to be your moment.”
