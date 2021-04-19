An esthetician dives into JLo Beauty’s ingredient list and gives her honest review of Jennifer Lopez’s new skin care line.
JLo Beauty, created by Jennifer Lopez, is considered a high-end beauty brand and is sold at Sephora or on JLo Beauty’s website. The product line has eight different products including a cleanser, sheet masks and eye cream. The prices of the products range from $38 to $79.
The JLo Beauty Multitasking Serum claims to tighten and lift the skin while being hydrating and giving that JLo glow we all desire. It sells for $79 on JLo Beauty’s website.
“The ingredients list is very good and contains several clean ingredients with actual skin care benefits,” said Chloe Hanke, an esthetician at Health Partners Med Spa and IV Treatment in West Des Moines. “Phenoxyethanol is one ingredient that is somewhat controversial in the beauty industry, however this product is generally safe when used in small amounts.”
Consumers are becoming more aware of the ingredients in their beauty products and are trying to avoid certain ingredients, including parabens. Parabens are chemicals in beauty products that are used to prolong the shelf life of a product and can irritate the skin and disrupt hormones in the body.
“Many people are concerned with parabens in their products, so this ingredient is used in place of parabens. Overall this product is safe and when used in place of parabens, it is much safer than any other alternatives,” Hanke said.
The JLo Beauty Wonder Cream claims to hydrate, brighten, smooth and plump the skin. It is formulated with hyaluronic acid, which is known to keep the skin hydrated and lock in your skin’s moisture. The Wonder Cream sells for $58 on JLo Beauty’s website.
“As far as ingredients go for the Wonder Cream, everything is clean and good for the skin,” Hanke said. “The only ingredient that causes some concern is propanediol. This ingredient is known to be safe for the skin, but it is hard to overlook the fact that in 2018 it was named the American Contact Dermatitis Society's allergen of the year for its possible cause of contact dermatitis. Most studies show however that this ingredient is safe when used in small amounts, and for the most part only people who have an allergy to this ingredient may suffer from side effects.”
Propanediol is categorized as a skin irritant, but is generally safe to use on the skin. It does contain two alcohol groups, which could dry the skin out.
“My overall opinion on this brand is that the products will give you that ‘JLo Glow’ that everyone desires, but only while the products are on your skin,” Hanke said. “The products contain tin oxide, which gives the illusion of glowing skin because they are pearlescent-like particles. They will give a beautiful glow to the skin until they are rubbed or wiped off.”
If you are looking for a beautiful, glowy look, these products can still be a great option. However, if you are looking for deep and lasting hydration to your skin, you might want to pass on these products.
“In order to actually achieve a glow to the skin, a product containing alpha-hydroxy acid, beta-hydroxy acid or glycolic acid will help to exfoliate the skin creating a healthier, more glowy complexion,” Hanke said.
When looking for beauty products, it’s important to look at the ingredient list before purchasing a product. A serum or cream might seem like it will hydrate your skin and help with your skin concerns, but until you look at the ingredient list and research the effects of the ingredients, you won’t know.
“For the most part I think the people who purchase these products are buying them for the marketing behind it and the beautiful packaging,” Hanke said. “Although I think the ingredients are good, I think there are much more affordable products that can do the same thing.”
Price doesn’t always reflect better quality products that will give you increased results. More affordable skin care products can work just as well in some cases. Do your research and make an informed decision before you spend large amounts of money on products.
“In my professional opinion, I don't think these products would do harm to the skin. However, I do think there are products that are more affordable that can do the same thing with similar ingredients, or that can even do more for your skin,” Hanke said.
