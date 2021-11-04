As the frigid Midwest temperatures continue to drop, its residents are once again left scrambling to hinder the dry skin and chapped lips that winter promises to bring. Here are some products to keep your skin healthy and hydrated this season.
Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser
The first step to healthy skin is finding the right facial wash, and sticking to it. The Milky Jelly Cleanser is a top-rated product that many use primarily for dry skin.
The Glossier website says, "The 'milky' phase conditions skin to keep it fresh, happy, and moisturized. The 'jelly' phase works to dissolve oil, dirt and makeup. It's gentle enough to use daily, twice a day, or more!"
The cleanser is safe for the eye area and can be used for any skin type. It is both vegan and cruelty free.
The Ordinary Hylauronic Acid 2% + B5
In these cold months, many find themselves needing an extra layer of hydration in addition to their moisturizer; hyaluronic acid has been deemed a "hydration hero" by those searching for that extra boost.
The Ordinary highlights its product on Ulta Beauty's website as, "A lightweight water-based serum formulates with a combination of low, medium and high molecular-weight hyaluronic acid, and a hyaluronic acid crosspolymer for multi-depth hydration."
Enhanced barrier support and replenishment of lost moisture are some of the benefits also listed on their website.
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
Of course, the most essential product in fighting dry skin is moisturizer. Finding a product that is packed with hydration yet allows your skin to breath can be tricky; many dermatologists recommend CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for that reason.
The CeraVe website breaks down the purpose of their cream, saying, "By hydrating the skin and restoring its natural barrier, a cream with these ingredients can help those with even dry to very dry skin improve the look and feel of their skin."
This moisturizer was developed with dermatologists and is non-comedogenic and fragrance-free.
Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen
Though the sun's warmth cannot always be felt during these months, the effects sun exposure can have on your skin is always prevalent. Cetaphil Sheer Broad Spectrum Sunscreen can help prevent these negative effects.
Cetaphil describes this sunscreen as a "Chemical-free sun protection that locks in moisture to hydrate and nourish, all while protecting skin's delicate microbiome."
This sunscreen is available in 30 or 50 SPF and is clinically proven to be gentle on sensitive skin.
Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask
Looking to give your skin some extra love and care? Try a hydrating facial mask to soothe any additional irritation brought on by the winter. This Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask by Youth To The People is a highly-reviewed product in the skincare world.
"This overnight mask deeply hydrates, plumps and brightens with powerful, antioxidant-rich superberries and THD ascorbate, the latest clinically-proven form of stable Vitamin C," according to Youth To The People.
Though a bit on the pricey side, consumers seem to think it is well worth it, as this facial mask was awarded: Allure Best of Beauty Award, 2020 Byrdie's Eco-Beauty Award and Refinery 29's Beauty Innovators Award .
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Lips are often forgotten about as something to protect against the harsh cold and the amount of lip products can become overwhelming when looking specifically for hydration.
The Laneige website explains its lip mask saying, "Exclusive Moisture Wrap™ technology boasts hyaluronic acid and minerals to form a protective film over the lips, locking in moisture and active ingredients, to give you this fun overnight lip moisturizer."
Also offered in different flavors and scents, this lip mask is perfect for all ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.