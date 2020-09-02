When you are looking for a place to get coffee in Ames besides Starbucks, Main Street is a great place to start. Main Street is home to Cafe Diem, a local cafe that opened in 2000.
While customers currently have to sit socially distanced, they can still enjoy the beautiful exposed brick, booths, tables and window seating that the cafe has to offer.
Their menu consists of sandwiches, salads, desserts, coffee, tea and much more. There is something for everyone at Cafe Diem.
Morganne Dennis, the manager at Cafe Diem, said the best part of her job is serving the community and spreading positivity through Ames.
“[The atmosphere] is welcoming and very positive," Dennis said. "I would say it’s also a really chill space. A lot of customers really enjoy the atmosphere in the Downtown and Main Street area."
Cafe Diem is unique from larger franchises such as Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts for their atmosphere, house-made recipes and welcoming environment with a team that will get to know you.
“I think my staff really enjoys working with each other and just having a fun, uplifting environment to get to work in,” Dennis said.
Cafe Diem prides themselves on having a personal touch when it comes to service as well as quality food and drinks with few ingredients.
Her staff works very well together, and they make customers feel welcome and even learn the orders and names of regulars whenever they can, Dennis said.
The calm and comfortable environment draws in many college and high school students as well as business folk in the area. It is a great place to grab a cup of coffee, sit down for a while and get some work done or just relax with the regulars.
