March 1 marks the beginning of Women’s History Month. If supporting women in your community is important to you, here are a few businesses in the Ames area owned by women.
Lockwood Café.
Lockwood Café is owned by Sharon Stewart and her husband Austin. This café aims to provide a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere anyone can be comfortable in.
Portobello Road
Owned by Iowa State graduate and Iowa native, Talia Jensen, Portobello Road aims to bring a women's clothing shop with a flea market vibe to Campustown. You probably have passed her shop walking on Welch.
Linda Tong Planners
Another Iowa State alumna, Linda Tong makes handmade bullet journals she sells in the Iowa State Bookstore as well as at Innovate 1858. Tong uses her creativity to bring organization to others' lives.
Simply Sámone
The owner of her own vegan and handmade cosmetics brand, Simply Sámone, Jassma’Ray Johnson is also a student at Iowa State studying psychology.
Whether you decide to support a long-standing business in the Ames community or an up-and-coming entrepreneur, take time this month to consider putting money toward a woman’s business or charity this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.