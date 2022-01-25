Iowa State AfterDark kicks off a new semester with its first event of the year Friday with featured acts The Great DuBois and actor Brian Baumgartner.
Beginning at 9 p.m. and wrapping up at 1 a.m. AfterDark will host a series of interactive events and performances for students to enjoy for free in the Memorial Union.
The Great DuBois is a circus act featuring Michael DuBois and Viktoria Grimmy. The performers are known for their appearance in the 2017 musical film, "The Greatest Showman."
The Great DuBois are set to perform at 9 p.m. in the Memorial Union Great Hall for about one hour.
A Q&A with actor and director Brian Baumgartner is the featured event at AfterDark. Baumgartner is best known for his portrayal of "Kevin Malone" in NBC's hit workplace comedy, "The Office" and his 2021 New York Times Bestseller, "Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of 'The Office.'"
The Q&A with Baumgartner begins at 11 p.m. in the Great Hall, and Student Union Board President Brooklin Border will moderate the conversation.
Students have the opportunity to interact with the Q&A by commenting questions they would like to be asked on recent social media posts on @isusub on Twitter and Instagram.
Nicole Wendel and Christian Grensteiner are the Special Event Co-Directors for Iowa State AfterDark. They said that students can expect lots of fun at the semester's first AfterDark event.
"I'm just so excited to just really set the standard for this year and help get Student Union Board's reputation back up there," Grensteimer said. "Ever since COVID happened, you know, students went home, everyone hunkered down. I'm just ready to have SUB's comeback and get our name out there again and have such fantastic acts for our students."
Other AfterDark activities include Bingo from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the Memorial Union Sun Room, Silent Disco from 9 p.m. to midnight in the Maintenance Shop and a poster sale from 9 p.m. to midnight in the Cardinal Room.
CyBowl & Billiards and the Workspace will be open from 9 p.m. to midnight in their Memorial Union locations.
To learn more about Iowa State AfterDark and the Student Union Board, visit their website and social media sites @isusub and @isuafterdark.
