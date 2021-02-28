As a young woman, reading can be very impactful when it comes to learning new things and gaining new perspectives. Here are five books every woman in her 20s should read.
- “Normal People” by Sally Rooney
This novel does a great job of exploring how complex relationships can be with people we regard as friends, family and lovers. The main characters share a deep connection that, although extremely significant to each of them, is never quite defined in conventional terms, and they are OK with that.
- “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson
This is a sort of self-help book that explains how to accept what is handed to you and not sugarcoat things. It explains how we as people can handle our fears and what sets us apart from others.
- “The Defining Decade: Why Your Twenties Matter — And How to Make the Most of Them Now” by Meg Jay
Psychologist Dr. Meg Jay wrote “The Defining Decade” to help young adults navigate through their life in their 20s. It explores stories from 20-somethings themselves, and it provides tools to help get the most out of your 20s, which the author thinks is the most important decade of a person’s life.
- “The Happiness Project” by Gretchen Rubin
This novel follows a woman on her one-year journey to finding happiness and contentment in her life. It provides tips on how to achieve happiness every day and simple tasks you can do to achieve that contentment.
- “#Girlboss” by Sophia Amoruso
This book is an autobiography mixed with a memoir of Amoruso’s life. She went from dumpster diving and stealing to owning one of the fastest growing retailers in the world: Nasty Gal. She is the epitome of a strong woman, and this book tells the story of how she became the owner of a successful clothing store. It also gives tips on how to be as successful as she is.
All these books are a great source of inspiration or motivation for young women in addition to reading being an enjoyable hobby.
