There is constant controversy between those who read the book before watching the movie adaptation and those who disregard the book completely and jump straight to watching the movie.
Whether you prefer to see how the book differs from the movie and silently curse at the creators for leaving out your favorite details, or if you simply don’t have time to read the book beforehand and would much rather see what all the hype is about within a two-hour period and get on with your life, here are some of the recent most-talked-about book-to-movie adaptations.
“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You”
The anticipated sequel to "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before" is drastically different than the book. There are multiple major details that made for pivotal moments within the storyline that were left out of the movie.
Spoiler Alert: In the book, there is a lot more emphasis on John Ambrose McClaren and the fact that he’s related to Stormy. In the book, Stormy passes away near the end, making for a revealing couple of chapters. Curse you, Netflix. Maybe some of us wanted a good excuse to cry during this movie!
“The Sun is Also a Star”
The whirlwind romance remains pretty consistent from book to movie with this adaptation. The pressure between the two characters with only having 24 hours to connect and potentially fall in love is more present in the film, however.
The predictable yet reassuring and charming conclusion of the movie left butterflies in the stomachs of many, as it wasn’t included in the book. The movie provides the same kind of "will-they, won’t-they" butterfly feelings as the book does.
“Five Feet Apart”
This teen medical love story had the potential of becoming the next "The Fault In Our Stars." However, it shocked audiences and proved to be different from the start. A story about two sick teenagers who want nothing more than to be together but physically can't? Readers and viewers were here for it.
The book differs from the movie, however. Spoiler alert again: At the end of the book, the characters are able to reunite at an airport, making the most of their short life expectancy by traveling. This ending is a lot more optimistic than the ending in the movie, where the two characters are forced to split due to medical restrictions. Because of this, cheeks are tear-stained at the end of the movie, which makes it the perfect one to watch when you need to get a good cry in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.