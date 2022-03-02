After years of hiding, a mega Hollywood movie star is finally ready to face the light once again, with one exception. She wants unrecognized magazine reporter Monique Grant (and Monique Grant ONLY) to tell her story.
The book “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid tells the story of Monique Grant, an unknown journalist who is asked by Hollywood’s biggest star to write her biography. Confusion ensues as Monique wonders why Evelyn Hugo is so insistent on having her write her story. Turns out, the two have more in common than she could ever imagine.
When Monique Grant first hears from her magazine editor that Evelyn Hugo requested her to write a story about her upcoming charity auction, she is completely lost on why she chose her, or how she even knows who she is. As it turns out, Evelyn wanted way more from Monique than just a little news story: she wanted her to pen her entire life story. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear why Evelyn made this decision.
Evelyn Hugo is notoriously known for her many husbands (seven to be exact). Each one of her seven husbands is featured in a section of the book. Evelyn finally shares with Monique what really went down with each of her suitors after years of rumors and bewilderment from the public.
The book not only tells the story of Evelyn and her seven husbands, but also details Monique’s process in authoring the biography. Much of the story’s turbulence happens in the present day between Monique and Evelyn.
The unique friendship between one of the biggest Hollywood stars and a small-scale reporter unfolds in mysterious ways throughout the novel. The story is full of twists and turns sure to keep even the most prolific readers on the edge of their seat.
Published in 2017, the book is unique as it could be considered multi-genre, encompassing elements of romantic and historical fiction.
Anyone who enjoys leisurely reads that keep you on your toes will enjoy “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.” The hard to put down novel takes you on a journey behind the scenes of a misunderstood actress and proves the strength of human connection, even with the most unlikely of pairs.
