Many people have made the decision to go vegan. There are many benefits in being vegan, like reduced risk of heart disease, lowering risk of getting cancer and many other lifestyle benefits. Although it is a great choice, it can be difficult to find alternatives for this new lifestyle. Here are different substitutes and appliances that make going vegan a bit easier.
Appliances
Bullet blender: There are many recipes that can be used in a blender. Not only are smoothies the best to have in the morning, but you can also make different sauces and cheese substitutes with ease by blending things like tofu, cashews or cauliflower. A blender is the best appliance to have when going vegan.
- Rice cooker: When going vegan, rice is a type of food that can be made in so many different ways. By buying a rice cooker, it gives you the opportunity to make a lot at once and save it for later. Most rice cookers can also be used for things like oatmeal and cooking vegetables.
Flavoring
Nutritional yeast: This is an ingredient that can be added to anything and everything. When going vegan, this is something you may not be able to live without. Nutritional yeast is used to put flavor on any food — the flavor is cheesy and savory. This ingredient is low in sodium and calories, so it has many health benefits.
- Black salt: This seasoning is used to give a chicken and umami flavor to any food that is being made. Most vegans always have this in hand and use it to season tofu, cauliflower steaks or add it to “scrambled (tofu) eggs.”
- Soy sauce: This is an essential ingredient in any kitchen, so it is an easy add-on for anything vegan. Although soy sauce is good for anything, it is best to put on top of any rice you make in the rice cooker. There are many different ways to put soy sauce into a recipe to add a lot of flavor.
- Vegetable broth: This is best to make any (what seems to be) dry grains and it makes it flavorful and juicy. Although you also have the choice to add water, this brings more flavor to the food and makes it more delicious.
Substitutes
Vegan butter: Butter is a necessity in many recipes and although butter is not vegan, there is vegan butter available. There seem to be many products available where there is a substitute for the regular product that is not vegan.
Tofu: This is a great substitute for a vegan as it has no meat in it and can be made in many different ways. These are curds made from mashed soybean. It is a must for many vegans.
- Vinegar: This may not seem appetizing now, but it is known to use vinegar instead of eggs. This is best used for desserts like cakes and cookies.
- Cashews: Blending together raw cashews and water creates a cream that can be used as a sauce. For the most part, it is best on top of pasta. Make sure to soak your cashews in hot water before blending to get a smoother texture.
- Coconut milk: A main concern people may have with going vegan is the fact that they cannot drink milk. Although it may seem difficult, there are many alternative milks out there, like coconut milk, that can be swapped. Oat milk, cashew milk, soy and almond are all common substitutes.
Vegan recipes to get you inspired!
Next time you’re considering making a lifestyle change, take time to think about some of the health benefits of going vegan and take time to learn about common substitutes used to supplement traditionally dairy and meat-based meals.
