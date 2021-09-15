A solid beauty routine does not have to include luxury skincare or $50 mascaras. Drugstore beauty is accessible and increasingly popular among younger generations. But knowing where to start can be overwhelming. Here is a go-to starter pack for a drugstore beauty routine.
CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleaner
A basic facial wash is essential to healthy skin. Finding one that works for your skin type is a personal venture, but the CeraVe Foaming Facial cleanser is a classic many rave about.
The CeraVe website says that the cleanser is composed of “...ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to help restore the skin’s barrier, attract hydration and calm the skin.”
The cleanser is good for acne-prone skin, sensitive skin and those who wear heavy makeup daily.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost moisturizer
This moisturizer comes highly recommended with its 2020 People Magazine Beauty Award and 2019 Allure Readers’ Choice Award. Developed with hydration in mind, the fragrance-free, hyaluronic acid-enhanced moisturizer is lightweight and fast-absorbing.
“Our unique water gel-cream formula absorbs quickly, like a gel, but has the long-lasting moisturizing power of a cream to quench your extra-dry skin’s thirst,” says Neutrogena.
A jar of this moisturizer costs $22.79 at CVS and varies at different retailers.
Eucerin Daily Protection Sunscreen
This SPF 30 moisturizer is affordable and a quality item for one of the most important beauty products on the market: sunscreen.
Building SPF into your daily routine is important. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends people wear sunscreen, “Every day if you will be outside. The sun emits harmful UV rays year-round. Even on cloudy days, up to 80 percent of the sun’s harmful UV rays can penetrate your skin.”
The SPF 30 moisturizer costs $4.23 on Amazon for a 4 fluid ounce bottle and can be found at most chain drugstores.
CoverGirl TruBlend Liquid Foundation
Whether you wear foundation or not, this liquid foundation is a beauty routine staple. Coming in 19 shades, it is easy to find one that matches your skin tone.
Equipped with a lightweight texture, this foundation also finds a good balance between a matte finish and a shimmery shine.
This foundation is sold at most drugstores and is selling for $10.99 at CVS.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer
This cushion tip concealer “eraser” covers up blemishes, breakouts, dark circles and wrinkles with ease. The concealer has 18 shades available and boasts exceptional customer reviews.
Another winner of Allure’s Best of Beauty award in 2018, this concealer is a fan favorite.
The concealer pen costs $9.99 at most drugstores.
Maybelline Great Lash Clear
While not advertised as an eyebrow gel, this cheap alternative does the trick just as well, if not better, than many high-end eyebrow gels.
The tried and true gel glues even the thickest of eyebrows into place for all-day wear.
Coming in at $7.59 at CVS, this gel will make you say “goodbye” to expensive eyebrow gels for life.
L’oreal Paris Telescopic Mascara
This classic drugstore mascara is essential in many makeup bags. The lengthening formula and thin brush add flair to eyelashes like no other.
The mascara comes in three different shades of black, each with a different level of color intensity. A water-proof option is also available.
Target sells the Telescopic mascara for $9.29, and it is available in most drugstores.
Milani Color Statement Lipstick
With nine neutral shades, this lipstick is a good choice for a signature lip color. The lipstick is a satin finish, so it provides a good middle-ground.
The Milani lipstick is cruelty-free and made in the U.S., so consumers can feel a little extra good about their purchase.
Ulta sells the lipstick tube for $5.99 each.
Physician’s Formula Butter Highlighter
This soft cream highlighter will leave you looking fresh and dewy. Coming in “Rose Gold," “Copper," "Champagne," “Pearl," “Iridescence” and “Deep Mauve,” everyone can find their favorite glitter.
Walmart sells the Butter Highlighter for $20, but it can be found cheaper at other beauty retailers.
