Necessities such as loaves of bread and toilet paper are now considered hot commodities as trips to the grocery store are few and far in between, forcing many to stock up while they can.
However, in an effort to cure boredom and potentially learn a new skill, many are making bread. Yes. You read that right. In fact, you’ve probably made a loaf of sourdough or banana bread yourself. But you’re not alone.
Many have joked and poked fun at this newfound hobby on Twitter due to its strangeness and the fact that it’s never been popular until now.
On March 25, Teigen promised homemade banana bread in exchange for a head of romaine lettuce. Many replied to the Twitter plea; however, one lucky individual received the bread, derived from Teigen’s cookbook.
Since then, Teigen’s Twitter has offered advice on how to perfect the recipe and has offered praise to those who attempt to make it just like Teigen.
The recipe below is from Teigen’s 2018 cookbook "Cravings."
Ingredients
- 2 cups mashed very ripe bananas (from about 6 bananas)
- 4 large eggs
- 2/3 cup canola oil, plus more for the pan
- 2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for the pan
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 3.5-oz box vanilla instant pudding mix
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- 1 3.5-oz bar dark chocolate, chopped into chunks
- Salted butter, for serving
Baking Instructions
1. Heat the oven to 325°F.
2. In a large bowl, combine the mashed bananas, eggs and oil. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, sugar, pudding mix, baking soda and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and combine well but gently (I swear this came out differently when I used an aggressive electric mixer).
Fold in the coconut and chocolate chunks.
3. Grease and flour a Bundt pan. Pour the batter into the pan. (This can also make two 8- by 4-inch loaves, but it’s so much more moist in one Bundt pan!)
4. Bake until the cake springs back when lightly pressed and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 60 to 80 minutes. (Test it with a toothpick at around 50 minutes.) Let it cool slightly in the pan, then use a butter knife to gently release the cake from the sides of the pan and around the inner circle, then flip it onto a plate.
5. Let it cool, and cut it into slices. Rewarm them and serve them with salty butter!
Joanna Gaines, most known for creating the Magnolia empire with her husband Chip Gaines, has started to cook her favorite recipes and post the process on YouTube. Joanna is the author of two cookbooks, which include different recipes such as a fancy layered arugula salad or classics like chocolate chip cookies.
While Teigen’s banana bread recipe calls for a minimum 60-minute cook time, Joanna’s only calls for a minimum 45-minute cook time.
The recipe below is from Joanna’s blog within the Magnolia website.
Ingredients
- Nonstick baking spray, for the pan
- 8 Tbsp. (1 stick) salted butter, melted and cooled, plus softened butter for serving
- 1 cup packed light brown sugar
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 1 ½ tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 4 to 5 very ripe bananas, mashed (I like to leave them a little chunky)
- 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- ½ cup chopped pecans (optional, I used chocolate chips for my recipe!)
- 1 to 2 Tbsp. granulated sugar as needed
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8 by 8-inch pan with nonstick baking spray, or line it with parchment paper.
2. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or in a large bowl with a handheld electric mixer), beat together the butter, brown sugar, eggs and vanilla until well blended. Add the bananas and mix until combined.
3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and beat just until combined. Add the pecans (if using) and mix until combined.
4. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and spread it evenly. Sprinkle the sugar over the top. I like to cover the whole surface completely with sugar; use as much as you’d like.
5. Bake until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes. Let the bread cool slightly in the pan on a rack. Slice and serve warm with butter.
6. When completely cooled, cover the pan with foil and store at room temperature for up to 2 days.
If all else fails, or you don’t feel like gearing up to be on the next season of British Bake Off, there is always the good ol’ boxed banana bread mix that can be found at grocery stores. Happy baking, Cyclones!
