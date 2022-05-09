Finals week is upon us, and what better way to rejuvenate then with a refreshing cup of coffee? Try out these recipes to get you re-energized before your next exam.
Salted caramel cold brew
Sweet and energizing.
Ingredients:
- Glass of cold brew
- 2-3 tablespoons salted caramel flavoring
- Heavy whipping cream for cold foam
Directions:
- Pour a glass of your favorite cold brew (leave room for milk and flavor)
- Add 1-2 tablespoons of salted caramel syrup
- Top off with salted caramel cold foam
- For the cold foam: froth a small amount of heavy whipping cream along with a tablespoon of salted caramel syrup until it reaches a foam-like consistency
Iced brown sugar shaken espresso
A dupe that is even better than Starbucks.
Ingredients:
- 2 shots of espresso
- 1 cup oat milk
- 1-2 tablespoons brown sugar
- Dash of cinnamon
Directions:
- Brew espresso over brown sugar
- Pour over ice in a cup with a lid
- Sprinkle cinnamon in cup
- Put lid on and shake for 15-30 seconds
- Top off with oat milk
Latte
A beloved classic.
Ingredients:
- 2 shots espresso
- 1 cup milk or milk alternative
- 1-2 tablespoons any coffee syrup (optional)
Directions:
- Froth milk or milk alternative until frothy and creamy
- Pour milk over ice for an iced latte, heat up milk for a hot latte
- Brew espresso and pour it over milk
- Flavor with your favorite coffee syrup (optional)
- Mix together and enjoy
Caramel macchiato
A delicious pick-me-up.
Ingredients:
- 1-2 tablespoons vanilla syrup
- 2 shots espresso
- 1 cup milk or milk alternative
- Caramel sauce to taste
Directions:
- Brew espresso
- Add vanilla syrup to milk/milk alternative and lightly froth
- Drizzle caramel sauce around a glass/mug
- Pour in milk and espresso
- Top off with extra caramel for an extra sweet drink
