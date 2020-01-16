This is Weekend Voices, Iowa State's source for events happening on campus and in Ames this weekend, new movie releases, new music and all twelve horoscopes for today.
Horoscopes
Paraphrased from astrology.com
Aries: If you’ve been wanting to add romance to your life, you may be able to find it in your own social circle. You have a lot in common with a person who may have an interest in you, have you noticed who? Consider giving it a try. You may be nervous that adding romance can ruin the friendship, but there’s a strong foundation, and the odds seem to be in your favor.
Taurus: Be aware of yourself around the people most influential in your life today. You want to come off as capable and confident, but recognize the fine line between a healthy ego and an inflated ego. Don’t be cocky, people are already aware of your magic, they don’t need a reminder. If you play your cards right, you can make a great impression.
Gemini: Your opinions might earn you some enemies today, but it’s likely it will earn you new fans, too. People like someone who isn’t afraid to speak their mind, because not everyone does. Don’t forget that when you speak out, you speak for other people too. This is powerful, your voice can cultivate change. What do you want to change.
Cancer: Following your impulses may be risky today. It could pay off greatly, or take you on a bad path. You’re usually smart to trust your gut feelings, but right now there are a lot of unknown factors at work. Don’t base your judgement solely on your own knowledge, what you don’t know affects your life too. Look at the facts and ask people for their opinions.
Leo: You may be looking for an ego boost today, but don’t look for it in the world of celebrities or pop culture! The messages they give you aren’t positive, and won’t empower you. Instead, find it in your closest friends, they may not be perfect, but they’re perfect for reminding you why you’re so special. Today is a good opportunity for long conversations that leave you with a warm and fuzzy feeling.
Virgo: Sometimes, you need an easy day, make it happen. You could have already accomplished your goals for today. You have more control over what you do and how you do it than you think. It’s time to start making your own decisions, don’t be intimidated by those around you. They’re normal people too.
Libra: Avoid the drama with school or work today. Whatever it is, it’s not worth getting into and a waste of energy. Stick with your friends and keep enjoying life. Find ways to show appreciation for your friends and family today. Focus on yourself and staying away from negative energy.
Scorpio: Even if you are feeling under-appreciated or neglected by friends or family right now, today isn’t the time to bring it up. There is something going on in their life causing them to act this way, that they might not share. They do care about you, and they are going to get better. Try to see how you can help.
Sagittarius: Your upcoming plans are going to leave you satisfied thanks to your great planning and organization skills. You can expect to be rewarded by the universe very soon and will feel lucky today. Smile, you have lots to be happy about!
Capricorn: Don’t trouble yourself with other people’s problems today. It is not your job to make others happy, and they need to learn that. Focus on yourself and don’t let yourself get consumed by guilt or negative energy.
Aquarius: Today you will have to make a compromise, whether you want to or not. When you want new shoes and a new shirt, but can only afford one, don’t be afraid to choose. You have the creativity it takes to solve conflicts and will not be disappointed.
Pisces: You might start the day feeling anxious and worried, but hang in there. You should focus your energy on work your routine and you might be pleasantly surprised with your results. These wandering thoughts can be put to work to your advantage.
Events:
Friday Jan. 17
Memorial Union Exhibits: Kobliska and Herrig, All Day, Memorial Union, Ames
Workspace Craft of the Month: Glass Magnets, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Workspace, Memorial Union, Ames
Cyclone Cinema: Knives Out, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Carver 101, ISU Campus, Ames
Workspace Paint Your Own Pottery: Mug Night, 4 p.m to 8 p.m., Workspace, Memorial Union, Ames
ISU Madrigal Dinners, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Great Hall, Memorial Union, Ames
“The Color Purple,” 7:30 p.m., Stephens Auditorium, Ames
Shock Collar at NorthCyde, 8 p.m., NorthCyde Kitchen and Kegs, 823 Wheeler St., Ames
London Underground DJ Night, 10 p.m to 1 a.m., 212 Main St., Ames
Saturday Jan. 18
Memorial Union Exhibits: Kobliska and Herrig, All Day, Memorial Union, Ames
Workspace Craft of the Month: Glass Magnets, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Workspace, Memorial Union, Ames
Cyclone Cinema: Knives Out, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Carver 101, ISU Campus, Ames
The Other Side of Latinx: Cuban Films, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Ames Public Library, 515 Douglas Ave., Ames
ISU Madrigal Dinners, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Great Hall, Memorial Union, Ames
Dwight Yoakam, 8 p.m., Stephens Auditorium, Ames
Sunday Jan. 19
Memorial Union Exhibits: Kobliska and Herrig, All Day, Memorial Union, Ames
Cyclone Cinema: Knives Out, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Carver 101, ISU Campus, Ames
Raising White Kids Workshop, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, 515 Douglas Ave., Ames
Artist Lecture: Peter Hamann, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Brunnier Art Museum, Scheman Building, Level 2, 1805 Center, Ames
Chinese New Year Performance, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Ames Public Library
Iowa Songwriter Showcase, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., The Goldfinch Room, Stephens Auditorium
New Music Friday
070 Shake - Modus Vivendi
AJJ - Good Luck Everybody
Algiers - There Is No Year
Anti-Flag - 20/20 Vision
Halsey - Manic
Mac Miller - Circles
Mura Masa - R.Y.C
of Montreal - UR FUN
Pinegrove - Marigold
New Movie Showtimes
Bad Boys for Life:
Friday
Cinemark 12: 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m.
North Grand Cinema: 11:30 a.m., 2:10 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
Cinemark 12: 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m.
North Grand Cinema: 11:30 a.m., 2:10 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:10 p.m.
Sunday
Cinemark 12: 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m.
North Grand Cinema: 11:30 a.m., 2:10 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
Dolittle
Friday
Cinemark 12: 11:00 a.m., 1:40 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 9:40 p.m.
North Grand Cinema: 11:35 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:35 p.m., 8:50 p.m.
Saturday
Cinemark 12: 11:00 a.m., 1:40 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 9:40 p.m.
North Grand Cinema: 11:35 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:35 p.m., 8:50 p.m.
Sunday
Cinemark 12: 11:00 a.m., 1:40 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 9:40 p.m.
North Grand Cinema: 11:35 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:35 p.m
New to Netflix
Jan. 17: Sex Education (Series 2)
Jan. 23: Ghost Bride (New series)
Jan. 23: October Faction (New series)
Jan. 24: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Season 3)
Jan. 24: The Goop Lab (New reality series)
Single of the Week: Lost In Yesterday by Tame Impala
“Lost In Yesterday” Tame Impala’s fourth single from his highly anticipated 2020 album, “The Slow Rush,” is among the most straightforward and groovy tracks in the batch of singles to date. Kevin Parker of Tame Impala is continuing his thematic and lyrical approach of personal introspection and existentialism. Instrumentally, Parker once again continues to ever so slightly experiment, while still residing in a familiar Tame Impala sound. The picked bassline and improved drumming on “Lost In Yesterday” continue to be a highlight for the singles leading up to the new album.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.