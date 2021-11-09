While luxury "athleisure" brands are very comfortable, they can be hard on the wallet and may not be ideal for students on a budget. Many athletic brand clothes have great comfort while still being very affordable.
With TikTok being so popular, users have been creating content about dupes to luxury athletic wear. Creators have also made an Amazon storefront where viewers can shop their favorite items from Amazon and purchase them directly.
These workout dupes are great for every occasion while still being affordable for anyone's budget. They offer great support and comfort for on-the-go activities and working out.
From comfy leggings to sports bras, Amazon offers a wide variety of different athletic clothing that is low-cost and great for college student budgets.
Lululemon Hotty Hot Shorts: $58
Willit Running Athletic Short: $21.99
These four-inch shorts look just like Lululemon, but without the big price tag. They are very comfortable with many different colors to choose from. They are comparable to the Lululemon Hotty Hot 4" shorts. These Amazon Willit Athletic Running Shorts get a four out of five stars review and are a great dupe to the Lululemon shorts.
Lululemon Power Pivot Tank: $58
Workout Crop Top Tank: $13.99
Another great dupe is this workout crop tank top that is super great for working out and relaxing at home. This tank top comes in many different colors and is super comfortable. This tank top is identical to the Lululemon Power Pivot Tank top, costing $58, yet this great Workout Crop Top Tank is $13.99. This tank top gets a 4.4 out of five stars and is a great workout top for those on a budget. This tank top is reversible, making it very versatile for every occasion.
Lululemon Free to Be Serene Bra: $58
CRZ Sports Bra: $20
This sports bra is very stylish and provides great support, and it looks great with tank tops. This sports bra has a great design with multiple straps and a variety of colors. This sports bra is a mix of different Lululemon sports bras, but is a dupe to the Lululemon Free to Be Serene Bra. This CRZ Yoga Women's Strappy Sports Bra is rated 4.3 out of five stars and provides great coverage and support.
Lululemon Align Leggings: $98
Yogalicious Leggings: $20
While $100 leggings might be a hard pill to swallow, Yogalicious provides a great alternative to the Lululemon 28" Align Legging. The Yogalicious high waist ultra-soft leggings offer amazing comfort for working out and lounging around the house. These leggings are very affordable and great for college students on the move.
Aoxjox Seamless Leggings: $22
Gymshark Vital Seamless leggings: $50
While Gymshark creates great seamless leggings, they may not be affordable and may not fit right on everyone. Aoxjox has created women's high-waisted, vital seamless leggings. These leggings are compared to the Gymshark Vital Seamless leggings that are great for working out and lifting. These leggings are very similar and are rated a 4.4 out of five stars.
Lululemon Align Tank Top: $58
Dragon Fit Workout Tank Top: $22
The Lululemon Align Tank Top has become very popular with its great comfort and vibrant colors. Although some college students may not be able to afford it, Dragon Fit store has created an Align tank dupe that provides great coverage and a padded bra for working out. This Dragon Fit Work Out Running Top gets a 4.5 out of five stars and is a highly recommended workout top.
