Iowa State AfterDark will hold their second event of the semester Friday featuring Brian Imbus and Michelle Williams as the night’s entertainment.
The event will run from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the Memorial Union, featuring a variety of activities students can partake in for free.
Hypnotist Brian Imbus is the first act slated for Friday. Students will have the opportunity to participate in the interactive act if they are interested in getting hypnotized.
Imbus is set to perform at 9 p.m. in the Memorial Union Great Hall.
The second act of the night will feature a Q&A with Michelle Williams. Williams is an award-winning performer and is best known for being a member of the group Destiny’s Child. She is also an avid mental health advocate.
The Q&A with Williams will begin at 11 p.m. in the Great Hall, where Alyannah Buhman, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Student Government, will moderate the conversation.
Christian Grensteiner and Nicole Wendel are the special events co-directors for Iowa State AfterDark. They touched on the importance of bringing in Williams for this event and their push to bring in more diverse acts.
“When we were selecting our acts for this month, especially with our 11 p.m., we wanted to focus more on the diversity side,” Grensteiner said. “It’s Black History Month, and we wanted to include more diverse acts. So why not Michelle Williams from Destiny’s Child who’s all about women empowerment, diversity and mental health.”
Aside from the entertainment, other AfterDark activities include karaoke from 9 p.m. to midnight, bingo from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and v-games virtual reality from 9 p.m. to midnight.
CyBowl & Billiards and the Workspace will also be open from 9 p.m. to midnight in the Memorial Union.
Student Union Board is looking for volunteers to help out at AfterDark. If you are interested, email subse@iastate.edu to get signed up.
