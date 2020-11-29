Now that finals are over and students are beginning to gather their bags to go home, it can become complicated to decide what to pack. For some, they decide to throw their entire closet in many bags and with the stress of it all, leave. Although that may be you, be the one who, after this article, is able to understand what to pack and how to fit it all in a carry-on.
Before deciding on the clothing, you have to determine the bag you are going to use. Pick a carry-on bag that has a lot of pockets and can be useful in different ways. With different pockets and compartments, it makes it easier to separate all the different things that are being packed.
If you are traveling for the holidays this year, remember to bring things like masks and hand sanitizers, especially if you will be traveling through airports.
Now that masks are required when leaving the house, people are beginning to put more thought in the masks they are wearing. Buying neutral-colored masks can be a useful tip, so you can rely on those colors to match anything. This can become extremely helpful when packing, so any outfit can be worn and the mask chosen is not holding you back from looking stylish. Although neutral is the way to go, make sure to pack your favorite mask that has crazy colors and designs — those get the best compliments.
Going along with neutrals, make sure to pack tops that are plain and simple. Neutral-colored tops can match with any type of pant and be worn many times. On top of this, a black, gray or white top can be worn under any garment. One day, you can wear it under a sweater and look extremely comfy, and the next day you can dress up the exact same top with a leather jacket. The same top is being worn differently on two different occasions. The best part, no one will notice.
If you must bring a bright color, try to stick to three main colors when you are packing. Maybe pink, gray and a neutral brown. Now that you know the colors you plan on wearing, it will make it easier to pack things to accessorize with like bags, shoes and coats.
To limit the thought of "well maybe I will wear this," pack a pair of jeans, a pair or two of leggings and joggers. Since it is not official, you want to come prepared, but with the occurrence of COVID-19, plan to bring more clothes to relax in. Something may come up though, so having a pair of jeans on hand to throw on is beneficial.
Now onto packing the clothes. Growing up you may have been the person to fold your clothes in the bag but found it hard fitting it all. Or, maybe you just threw it in the carry-on bag and left. A new technique many people use nowadays is rolling your clothes. To do this, fold the clothes like you normally would, but instead of being done there, roll the clothing and then put it in the carry-on. This creates more room and it is just as easy as folding.
When deciding on shoes, it’s probably most effective to wear the chunky tennis shoes or tall boots on the day of travel instead of packing them. The shoes that fit in your bag can also double as a place to keep socks and underwear. It might also be most effective to wear your coat or bigger sweatshirt when traveling.
In the end, make sure to only bring what is needed. Find the clothes and shoes that will go with any outfit and only bring necessary products you need. For example, instead of bringing all of your full-sized hair products, choose the ones you can not go without and buy travel-sized bottles so it does not take up as much space.
The last tip to making sure you excel at packing with a carry-on is to make sure you make some time to do so. Never pack last minute as it can lead you to becoming stressed, anxious and the experience far from enjoyable. Make a list and get packing!
