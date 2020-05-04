Although COVID-19 has led to the unfortunate cancellation of many spring events at Iowa State, sorority philanthropies are still able to fundraise for the organizations they support.
Chi Omega’s philanthropy supports the Make-A-Wish Foundation each spring with a western-themed event. In the past, Chi Omega has hosted “Chi O Rodeo,” but this year, members were hoping to change things up a bit with “Yippie Chi O.”
Members of Chi Omega have turned to online fundraising with the hope that they’ll have the same end result they would if their event was in-person and on campus.
“We have posted multiple fundraisers through Facebook, and, most recently, we partnered with Make-A-Wish Iowa and their program called "Wish Heroes," where we will be fundraising a certain amount for the wishes that have to be postponed due to these unforeseen circumstances,” said Katrina Chambliss, Chi Omega’s philanthropy chair.
Chi Omega supports Make-A-Wish throughout the entire year, attending events during both semesters that benefit the organization. In the fall, Chi Omega also helps to support the Liz Kirke Foundation, and money raised goes towards a scholarship fund for students enrolled in the College of Design in Kirke’s name.
“I think the cancellation of our spring philanthropy has made us realize that even in trying times, we can still come together to support a cause that is truly inspiring,” Chambliss said.
The cancellation of the spring 2020 semester has forced many organizations to implement new ways of fundraising, and they have to think ahead for future semesters.
“We have definitely come up with creative solutions regarding donations this semester, and I hope to keep implementing them in the semesters to come,” Chambliss said.
Another sorority on campus, Alpha Omicron Pi, is also facing the consequences of a cancelled spring philanthropy event.
Alpha Omicron Pi typically supports The Arthritis Foundation with a “Strike Out Arthritis” event during the spring semester.
“As a co-chair, we are always trying to raise more money than the year before, so this definitely set us back,” said Sydney Wasteney, Alpha Omicron Pi philanthropy co-chair.
Alpha Omicron also hosts a 5k and 10k race in the fall semester called “Run for the Roses” to raise money for The Arthritis Foundation.
According to Wasteney, between the two philanthropy events Alpha Omicron Pi hosts, they raise between $20,000 to $30,000 each year.
With the cancellation of many spring semester events in the sorority and fraternity community, members are turning to social media, online fundraising and raising awareness all while maintaining six feet of distance during this new “normal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.