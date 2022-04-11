Alright everyone- let’s talk about bras. Now before panic sets in, don’t worry- I have you covered. There is a bra suitable for breasts of all shapes and sizes. After many years of trial and error searching for the best sports bra, I am confident I have created a list suitable for everyone.
Let’s dive into finding the right sports bra for your needs.
Low Impact
Low impact activities include walking, yoga, pilates and stretching.
The bras listed below provide the ultimate combination of comfort and style.
Gymshark Minimal Sports Bra - $30
Trying to be the cutest in the gym? The Gymshark Minimal Sports Bra is the answer. The low coverage paired with minimal support will create a flattering fit that will leave you feeling comfy and confident.
OFFLINE by Aerie Real Me Longline Racerback Sports Bra - $34.95
Lightweight, breathable and soft are the highlights of the OFFLINE by Aerie Real Me Longline Racerback Sports Bra. Don’t believe me? Check out the several five star reviews on the Aerie website. Bonus points for routinely being on sale and being available in different colors.
Athleta Exhale Bra - $49
A yoga mat and the Athleta Exhale Bra should be your dynamic duo for the yoga studio. The sleek fit and design provide ultimate comfort and support for any yoga pose.
Medium Impact
Medium impact activities include cycling, strength training and swimming.
These sports bras always succeed to deliver just the right amount of support at a reasonable price.
All in Motion Seamless Racerback Bra - $16
Next time you find yourself at Target, add the All in Motion Seamless Racerback Bra to your shopping list. If the price alone doesn’t convince you then check out the moisture-wicking nylon fabric with removable padding.
CRZ YOGA NakedFeel Soft Longline Bra - $24
Sometimes it feels like a luxury to find an affordable bra that provides comfort, support and a flattering fit. CRZ YOGA NakedFeel Soft Longline Bra breaks the status quo. It stretches to conform to your bust and has a square neckline that gives just the right amount of support for your strength training routine.
Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Sports Bra - $38
We all know the Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Sports Bra is a cult classic, but for good reason. Female athletes all over the globe are seen wearing this while participating in medium impact sports. The tight fit and racerback design keeps you supported with any movement your body engages.
High Impact
High impact activities include running, boxing and high intensity interval training.
For the gals that are used to wearing more than one sports bra just to feel supported, those days are long gone. The following bras will minimize bounce and have your lower back thanking you.
Under Armour Infinity High Sports Bra - $60
Looking for an adjustable and breathable sports bra specifically tailored for high impact sports? The Under Armour Infinity High Sports Bra is the answer you have been looking for. This bra features smooth material that delivers coverage and comfort. There’s a reason it is the best seller on the Under Armour website.
SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra - $75
In terms of adjustability, compression and support, the SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra is a rockstar. Recently it has gone viral on TikTok for being one of the best sports bras for high intensity workouts. The straps are adjustable as well as the band that fits around your bust. This allows you to customize the bra for a truly unique fit.
Lululemon Enlite Weave-Back Bra - $98
Don’t let the price turn you away from this gem. From petite to curvy, the Lululemon Enlite Weave-Back Bra has you covered. It features buttery-soft material that wicks away sweat. The hook closure and intricate supporting straps distribute weight evenly, making it suitable for workouts with the highest intensity.
