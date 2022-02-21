Discover the campus-worthy trends students at Iowa State University are wearing right now. Style for a casual chic aesthetic with some of the hottest trends of this season.
Ankle UGGs
Ball on a budget and try this ankle UGG boots dupe from Amazon. They feel just like your favorite pair of slippers but with an elevated style. Pair with leggings and a cozy hoodie for ultimate comfort.
Vest
The perfect staple and transition piece from winter to spring, the Amazon retro puffer vest embodies versatility like no other. It is easily worn for many occasions: class, shopping and more. It is offered in a variety of colors to suit your unique personal style.
Classic Crewnecks
Capture the essence of comfort and look good while doing it. You can never go wrong with a comfy Nike crewneck. A classic essential for both the vintage aesthetic and the classroom with your favorite pair of bottoms.
Leather Blazers
Elevate your go-to basic outfit for a simple and easy date night look by throwing on a sleek leather blazer. Instantly feel stylish for a night out, formal and more.
Puffers
Keep cozy during this wild Midwest winter with the PrettyLittleThing hooded puffer jacket. Puffers are not going anywhere this season for Midwesterners and look trendy while staying warm.
High-top Converse/Platform Sneaker
Time to bring back the Converse sneakers you had in middle school and swap them for a high top platform version. Pair with any outfit to give you some height and a fashionable touch.
Matching Sweatsuit Sets
Stylish sweatsuit sets designed with a matching monochromatic look are definitely something worth wearing this season. A monochromatic statement is a powerful one and will make heads turn on your walk to class.
Straight leg ripped denim
Embody the 90s vibe with vintage wide leg denim. A coveted TikTok favorite, the Zara high rise wide leg jeans blew up during quarantine and haven’t been out of style since. Effortlessly pair them with your favorite tee and sneakers to look put-together.
Trench Coats
Instantly boost your look from casual to Parisian chic with a trench coat in your wardrobe. Choose from a beautiful caramel color from Amazon's trench coat to have the ultimate neutral staple in your closet.
Straight leg sweatpants
Leave the joggers at home in 2022 and sport straight leg sweatpants for a more tasteful, laid-back look. Roll out of bed to class basically in your pajamas. Pair them with your favorite hoodie and some cool sneakers and you’re ready to go!
