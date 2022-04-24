Staff Gallery

The Iowa State Daily is currently looking to hire an editorial staff for the summer and fall.

Not only are these jobs paid positions, but working for the Iowa State Daily supplies students with real-world work experience applicable to any major. 

Editors coach and manage a staff of reporters. Responsibilities include editing for AP Style, accuracy and clarity. Editors also have the opportunity to create story ideas and initiate series relating to their corresponding desk.

All positions also allow students to practice interviewing and researching while compiling content for a professional portfolio. Jobs and reporter positions at the Iowa State Daily are not limited to communications majors. 

Available positions for the summer include:

  • Digital Editor 

  • News Editor 

  • Special Sections Editor 

  • Visuals Editor

  • Niche Editor 

  • Copy Chief 

  • Opinion Editor

Available positions for the 2022 fall/2023 spring include:

  • Diversity editor: working within the news desk producing daily content about issues relating to race, gender, sexuality, veterans, religion and mental health. 

  • Opinion editor: recruiting and working with columnists to produce daily content representing a diverse range of opinions within the Ames community.

  • Special sections editor: working with Iowa State Daily’s advertisement team to create content for monetization and promotional purposes. 

Interested candidates for summer jobs should contact Amber Mohmand at amber.mohmand@iowastatedaily.com for more details. Those interested in applying to work during the fall/spring term should contact Katherine Kealey at katherine.kealey@iowastatedaily.com

