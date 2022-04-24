Assistant sports editor Andrew Harrington interviewing women's basketball head coach Bill Fennelly.
Editor-in-Chief Kylee Haueter and managing editors Sierra Hoeger and Kate Kealey recruiting students at the fall Greenlee ice cream social.
Photographer Collin Maquire and sports editors Matt Belinson and Sam Stuve at the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl.
A group of Iowa State Daily editors celebrate former editorial adviser Mark Witherspoon's retirement with a special edition print product.
Reporters and editors at a training session on beats.
Visuals editor Jacob Rice.
Managing editor Kate Kealey interviewing Gov. Kristi Noem.
Sports editors Andrew Harrington, James Powell and Matt Belinson
Sports editors Matt Belinson and James Powell covering the NCAA Men's Sweet Sixteen.
The Iowa State Daily is currently looking to hire an editorial staff for the summer and fall.
Not only are these jobs paid positions, but working for the Iowa State Daily supplies students with real-world work experience applicable to any major.
Editors coach and manage a staff of reporters. Responsibilities include editing for AP Style, accuracy and clarity. Editors also have the opportunity to create story ideas and initiate series relating to their corresponding desk.
All positions also allow students to practice interviewing and researching while compiling content for a professional portfolio. Jobs and reporter positions at the Iowa State Daily are not limited to communications majors.
Available positions for the summer include:
Digital Editor
News Editor
Special Sections Editor
Visuals Editor
Niche Editor
Copy Chief
Opinion Editor
Available positions for the 2022 fall/2023 spring include:
Diversity editor: working within the news desk producing daily content about issues relating to race, gender, sexuality, veterans, religion and mental health.
Opinion editor: recruiting and working with columnists to produce daily content representing a diverse range of opinions within the Ames community.
Special sections editor: working with Iowa State Daily’s advertisement team to create content for monetization and promotional purposes.
