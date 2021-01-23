After taking its first loss against the University of Missouri, the Iowa State wrestling team is ready to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in a Big 12 matchup.
The Cyclones will travel, for their first away match of the season, to the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls on Sunday.
Iowa State (3-1) and Oklahoma (2-1) both have one loss under their belt, the Sooners were defeated by Arizona State.
Although the Cyclones missed the mark against the Tigers, the performance and talent from many of the wrestler’s was something to be proud of.
Head Coach Kevin Dresser was not disappointed in his team, saying many of the wrestler’s did what they were supposed to, just a little unlucky against a good Tigers team.
Senior Ian Parker said the coaching staff was happy with the Cyclones' performances for the most part. They still expect more of themselves this time out.
“The coaches were happy with most of our performances.. what they wanted out of us, most guys had," Parker said. "They're not really changing much of our workouts, just getting ready for our next competition”.
The freshmen of this Iowa State wrestling team have seen the mat in the varsity or ‘A’ matches many times throughout the season.
Parker spoke about what stands out in some of the freshmen that he has been able to wrestle during practice.
“I think they come from good wrestling backgrounds, (Zach) Redding being from the Long Island area and Cam (Robinson) from Pennsylvania, and the biggest thing is they are hungry," Parker said.
Senior Gannon Gremmel and sophomore David Carr were the only two Cyclones who took home the victory over Missouri.
Carr remains undefeated for the season and will head into Sunday with four wins and ranked No. 3 in the NCAA. Gremmel has also never seen a loss this season, as he has won the last 17 of his matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.